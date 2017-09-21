FIFA 18 Bayern Munich player ratings: Neuer & Lewandowski among best Bavarians

Bayern Munich are one of the top rated teams in FIFA 18 and as such they hold in their ranks some of the best players in the game.
Just 11 players possess a ranking of 90 or over and Bayern can claim to have two of them. Robert Lewandowski is deemed one of the top out-and-out strikers in the game - second only to Barcelona's Luis Suarez - and Manuel Neuer is by far the best goalkeeper.
The Bundesliga champions have added the likes of James Rodriguez to their squad, giving their midfield a boost, while Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng remain one of the best defensive partnerships. In total, Bayern stars make up just over 10 per cent of the top 100 players in the game.
With the September 29 release date just around the corner, Goal has compiled all the ratings of the Bayern Munich players in FIFA 18.
GOALKEEPERS
|PLAYER
|POS
|OVR
|Manuel Neuer
|GK
|92
|Sven Ulreich
|GK
|76
|Christian Fruchtl
|GK
|65
DEFENDERS
|PLAYER
|POS
|OVR
|Mats Hummels
|CB
|88
|Jerome Boateng
|CB
|88
|Javi Martinez
|CB
|86
|David Alaba
|LB
|86
|Niklas Sule
|CB
|83
|Joshua Kimmich
|RB
|81
|Juan Bernat
|LB
|79
|Rafinha
|RB
|78
|Felix Gotze
|CB
|63
|Marco Friedl
|LB
|63
MIDFIELDERS
|PLAYER
|POS
|OVR
|Arjen Robben
|RM
|88
|Thiago Alcantara
|CM
|88
|Arturo Vidal
|CDM
|87
|Franck Ribery
|LM
|86
|James Rodriguez
|CAM
|86
|Corentin Tolisso
|CM
|82
|Sebastian Rudy
|CM
|81
|Kingsley Coman
|RM
|79
|Niklas Dorsch
|CDM
|61
|Fabian Benko
|CAM
|61
ATTACKERS
|PLAYER
|POS
|OVR
|Robert Lewandowski
|ST
|91
|Thomas Muller
|CF
|86