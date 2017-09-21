FIFA 18 Bayern Munich player ratings: Neuer & Lewandowski among best Bavarians

Bayern Munich are one of the top rated teams in FIFA 18 and as such they hold in their ranks some of the best players in the game.

Just 11 players possess a ranking of 90 or over and Bayern can claim to have two of them. Robert Lewandowski is deemed one of the top out-and-out strikers in the game - second only to Barcelona's Luis Suarez - and Manuel Neuer is by far the best goalkeeper.

The Bundesliga champions have added the likes of James Rodriguez to their squad, giving their midfield a boost, while Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng remain one of the best defensive partnerships. In total, Bayern stars make up just over 10 per cent of the top 100 players in the game.

With the September 29 release date just around the corner, Goal has compiled all the ratings of the Bayern Munich players in FIFA 18.

GOALKEEPERS

Manuel Neuer FIFA 18

PLAYER POS OVR
Manuel Neuer GK 92
Sven Ulreich GK 76
Christian Fruchtl GK 65

DEFENDERS

Mats Hummels FIFA 18

PLAYER POS OVR
Mats Hummels CB 88
Jerome Boateng CB 88
Javi Martinez CB 86
David Alaba LB 86
Niklas Sule CB 83
Joshua Kimmich RB 81
Juan Bernat LB 79
Rafinha RB 78
Felix Gotze CB 63
Marco Friedl LB 63

MIDFIELDERS

Arjen Robben FIFA 18

PLAYER POS OVR
Arjen Robben RM 88
Thiago Alcantara CM 88
Arturo Vidal CDM 87
Franck Ribery LM 86
James Rodriguez CAM 86
Corentin Tolisso CM 82
Sebastian Rudy CM 81
Kingsley Coman RM 79
Niklas Dorsch CDM 61
Fabian Benko CAM 61

ATTACKERS

Robert Lewandowski FIFA 18

PLAYER POS OVR
Robert Lewandowski ST 91
Thomas Muller CF 86
