FIFA 18 Bayern Munich player ratings: Neuer & Lewandowski among best Bavarians

Bayern Munich are one of the top rated teams in FIFA 18 and as such they hold in their ranks some of the best players in the game.

Just 11 players possess a ranking of 90 or over and Bayern can claim to have two of them. Robert Lewandowski is deemed one of the top out-and-out strikers in the game - second only to Barcelona's Luis Suarez - and Manuel Neuer is by far the best goalkeeper.

The Bundesliga champions have added the likes of James Rodriguez to their squad, giving their midfield a boost, while Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng remain one of the best defensive partnerships. In total, Bayern stars make up just over 10 per cent of the top 100 players in the game.

With the September 29 release date just around the corner, Goal has compiled all the ratings of the Bayern Munich players in FIFA 18.

GOALKEEPERS

View photos Manuel Neuer FIFA 18 More

PLAYER POS OVR Manuel Neuer GK 92 Sven Ulreich GK 76 Christian Fruchtl GK 65

DEFENDERS

View photos Mats Hummels FIFA 18 More

PLAYER POS OVR Mats Hummels CB 88 Jerome Boateng CB 88 Javi Martinez CB 86 David Alaba LB 86 Niklas Sule CB 83 Joshua Kimmich RB 81 Juan Bernat LB 79 Rafinha RB 78 Felix Gotze CB 63 Marco Friedl LB 63

MIDFIELDERS

View photos Arjen Robben FIFA 18 More

Read More