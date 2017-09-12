FIFA 18 new features: How crossing, strength and passing have changed to catch up with pace

For many fans, the launch of the FIFA 18 is a highlight of their footballing calendar.

On Monday, Goal got its hands on the new game ahead of release and sat down for an exclusive interview with FIFA 18’s gameplay producer, Sam Rivera to find out why this year, fans may find themselves playing with teams and players they’ve never tried before.

With so much going on in the transfer market this season, do you expect players to still prefer to play as the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid?

"Real Madrid are doing really well, so I expect a lot of people will still use Real Madrid, but also, with all those transfers, with Manchester United and Manchester City, we see people going to those teams, which is good for us as we want to see that diversity.

"Also, I want to say that with all the changes that we have, players have different qualities and those qualities are more useful now. Before people would focus on pace, maybe strength.

"But now, qualities like passing really matter, crossing really matters. So, you may not only want the fastest player, you may want those players who can hide the ball with some nice dribbling, or very nice through balls, so that’s going to bring a lot of players into the game who were maybe not there."

View photos Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA 18 More

A lot of players found crossing hard in FIFA 17, how have you changed that in FIFA 18?

"We have a brand-new crossing system. First of all, we changed the mechanics, so now a regular cross by default is going to have a more driven and curved trajectory. If you want a ground cross you have to hold the right bumper, if you want a very high cross, because you know you have a tall attacker, for example, you hold the left bumper and cross.

"There’s a lot of attributes involved too, so the better the crossing attribute of the player, the more chances for the perfect cross. Also, user skill, so it’s not about taking a random cross. if I’m not facing the goal, I need to be at the right speed, facing the right angle to have that beautiful, nice cross that may end up in more scoring opportunities.

"With all those things crossing just feels different, it’s a possibility you don’t have to cut back inside and dribble into the box. You can actually cross the ball which creates new types of play which is what we want with FIFA."

Away from the marquee teams, are there any smaller teams you’d suggest players play with?

"I’m from Mexico and when I play with Club America, which is my favour team, I can really feel the difference between the different players and they adapt to the way I play so I can do very good job with them against probably better teams and I feel it will be the same for other people and other teams.

"I can’t tell you exactly who to use, because that depends... it’s about personality."

View photos FIFA 18 screenshot More

Read More