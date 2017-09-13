FIFA 18 five-star skill players: Ronaldo, Neymar & Pogba make the cut

The superstars are among 39 players to have earned a perfect skill ratings from EA Sports

EA Sports has revealed all of the five-star skill players in FIFA 18, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Paul Pogba among the stars who made the cut.

Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain are the only club with a trio of five-star skill players, with Angel Di Maria and the frozen-out Hatem Ben Arfa also included.

Overall, EA Sports has given 39 players with the five-star skill distinction.

Many of these players are featured in the FIFA 18 demo released worldwide on Tuesday, allowing gamers to test out the latest edition of the football simulation ahead of its official release September 29.

FIVE-STAR SKILL PLAYERS

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

Neymar (PSG)

Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas)

Angel Di Maria (PSG)

Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Thiago (Bayern Munich)

Franck Ribery (Bayern Munich)

Nani (Lazio)

Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City)

Aiden McGeady (Sunderland)

Hatem Ben Arfa (PSG)

Douglas Costa (Juventus)

Juan Cuadrado (Juventus)

Elton Jose Xavier Gomes (Al-Qadisiyah)

Ousman Dembele (Barcelona)

Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma)

Shikabala (Al-Raed)

Andriy Yarmolenko (Borussia Dortmund)

Ignacio Piatti (Montreal Impact)

Ilsinho (Philadelphia Union)

Matias Fernandez (Necaxa)

Sofiane Boufal (Southampton)

Yannick Bolasie (Everton)

Marlos (Shakhtar)

Carlos Villanueva (Ittihad)

Oussama Assaidi (Twente)

Charly Musonda (Chelsea)

Vincent Aboubakar (Porto)

Giorgi Chanturia (Ural Yekaterinburg)

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Basel)

Alexandru Maxim (Mainz)

Jordan Bokata (Sint-Truidense V.V.)

Vitinho (CSKA Moscow)

Edison Flores (AaB)

Ricardo Kishna (ADO Den Haag)

Benson Manuel (Lierse S.K.)

Matheus Pereira (Bordeaux)

Thabo Rakhale (Orlando Pirates)

Gelson Martins (Sporting CP)

