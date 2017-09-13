FIFA 18 Man Utd player ratings: De Gea and Pogba among top performers for Red Devils

EA Sports has revealed the highest rated Manchester United players in FIFA 18, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic the highest rated outfield player for the Red Devils despite being currently sidelined through injury.

Jose Mourinho's side are also included in the FIFA 18 demo which was released worldwide on September 12, and allows gamers to test out the latest edition of the football simulation ahead of its official release on September 29.

The demo includes provisional ratings for the complete United squad, while EA Sports has confirmed the overall scores for the top 30 Premier League players, including the six stars below!

In the demo, United's attack is rated 83, with their midfield 84 and their defence coming in with a combined 81 rating.

FIFA 18 DEMO RATINGS

View photos FIFA 18 Demo Manchester United More

Goalkeepers: De Gea 90, Romero 80, Pereira 71

Defenders: Bailly 84, Valencia 83, Rojo 82, Smalling 81, Blind 80, Darmian 80, Jones 79, Lindelof 79, Shaw 79, Young 74, Fosu-Mensah 73, Tuanzebe 73, Borthwick-Jackson 70, Mitchell 64

Midfielders: Pogba 87, Mkhitaryan 85, Herrera 84, Mata 84, Matic 83, Martial 82, Carrick 80, Fellaini 79, Lingard 78, Pereira 76, Gribbin 63, McTominay 63, Willock 59

Forwards: Lukaku 86, Rashford 79, Dearnley 63

6. JUAN MATA | Spain

View photos FIFA 18 Premier League Top 30 More

Juan Mata is one of Manchester United's highest rated midfielders, having played over 100 Premier League games for the club since signing from Chelsea.

5. HENRIKH MKHITARYAN | Armenia

View photos FIFA 18 Premier League Top 30 More

Read More