FIFA 18 Man Utd player ratings: De Gea and Pogba among top performers for Red Devils

EA Sports has revealed the highest rated Manchester United players in FIFA 18, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic the highest rated outfield player for the Red Devils despite being currently sidelined through injury.
Jose Mourinho's side are also included in the FIFA 18 demo which was released worldwide on September 12, and allows gamers to test out the latest edition of the football simulation ahead of its official release on September 29.
The demo includes provisional ratings for the complete United squad, while EA Sports has confirmed the overall scores for the top 30 Premier League players, including the six stars below!
In the demo, United's attack is rated 83, with their midfield 84 and their defence coming in with a combined 81 rating.
FIFA 18 DEMO RATINGS
Goalkeepers: De Gea 90, Romero 80, Pereira 71
Defenders: Bailly 84, Valencia 83, Rojo 82, Smalling 81, Blind 80, Darmian 80, Jones 79, Lindelof 79, Shaw 79, Young 74, Fosu-Mensah 73, Tuanzebe 73, Borthwick-Jackson 70, Mitchell 64
Midfielders: Pogba 87, Mkhitaryan 85, Herrera 84, Mata 84, Matic 83, Martial 82, Carrick 80, Fellaini 79, Lingard 78, Pereira 76, Gribbin 63, McTominay 63, Willock 59
Forwards: Lukaku 86, Rashford 79, Dearnley 63
6. JUAN MATA | Spain
Juan Mata is one of Manchester United's highest rated midfielders, having played over 100 Premier League games for the club since signing from Chelsea.
5. HENRIKH MKHITARYAN | Armenia
An inconsistent first season in the Premier League has not affected Henrikh Mkhitaryan's rating, with the Armenia international finally starting to flourish in his second campaign under Mourinho.
4. ROMELU LUKAKU | Belgium
Romelu Lukaku finished second in the Premier League top scorer race last season with Everton, and his upgraded rating in FIFA 18 reflects his lethal ability in front of goal.
3. PAUL POGBA | France
One of the most well-rounded players in FIFA 18, Paul Pogba has five-star skill moves, a four-star weak foot and excellent passing and dribbling ratings reflective of his ability at Old Trafford.
2. ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC | Sweden
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a late signing for Manchester United and thus is not part of their squad in the FIFA 18 demo, but fans who purchase the full game will be able to see his 88 shooting rating in action.
1. DAVID DE GEA | Spain
David De Gea has been one of the world's best goalkeepers for the past few seasons, and his 90 rating is justly deserved. He is Manchester United's highest rated player in FIFA 18.
