FIFA 18 on Nintendo Switch: What are the differences to PS4 and Xbox One versions and is it worth buying?

FIFA 18 is great fun wherever you play it. Now that FIFA is out for Nintendo Switch, there are even more ways and means to play the world's biggest football video game.

The Switch port of the game is not as in-depth as that on Xbox One or Playstation 4, but it still retains most of the charm and all of the gameplay elements that make this season's version the best FIFA game yet.

So, what is included in the Switch version of FIFA 18?

DOES FIFA 18 SWITCH HAVE ULTIMATE TEAM?

FIFA 18 Nintento Switch More

While Ultimate Team has made it to Switch, elements such as Squad Battles and Weekend League are absent. If you’re new to Ultimate Team, this won’t be a great loss as the bulk of the addictive card trading and online play is still present.

All the cards and players available in Ultimate Team are just the same as in the PS4 or Xbox One versions, meaning you can build your Ultimate Team exactly the way you like it and battle opponents online with your custom squad.