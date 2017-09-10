FIFA 18 player ratings: Bale and Aguero in the top 20

EA Sports' countdown of the top 100 players in this year's game continues with the unveiling of the stars that will be ranked 20-11

EA Sports' countdown of the best 100 players on FIFA 18 has continued with the unveiling of the stars ranked 20-11 on Sunday.

After releasing the list of players ranked 30-21 on Saturday, the ratings have continued to advance towards the very best players on the planet with the reveal of the likes of Sergio Aguero and Gareth Bale in the top 20.

EA will continue to release the top 100 in the coming days, leading up to the announcement of the world's most popular football game's top star.

You can check out the complete list of players to have featured on the list so far on our dedicated page.

Below is the full rundown of the players ranked between 20-11 and their stats as they will be seen on Ultimate Team when FIFA 18 hits the shelves on September 29.

20. Antoine Griezmann

19. Thibaut Courtois

18. Sergio Aguero

17. Gareth Bale

16. Giorgio Chiellini

15. Kevin de Bruyne

14. Alexis Sanchez

13. Gianluigi Buffon

12. Luka Modric

11. David de Gea