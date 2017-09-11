FIFA 18 player ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo named game's best player in top 10

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the highest-rated player in FIFA 18 as EA Sports completed their unveiling of the top 100 stars in this year's game on Monday.

After releasing the list of players ranked 20-11 on Saturday, the makers of the world's most popular football game have completed their countdown by awarding Ronaldo a 94 overall rating.

That means the Real Madrid star keeps the same rating from last year and pips Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who is rated 93 overall, to top spot.

Below is the full rundown of the players ranked between 10-1 and their stats as they will be seen on Ultimate Team when FIFA 18 hits the shelves on September 29.

10. GONZALO HIGUAIN | Juventus

9. TONI KROOS | Real Madrid

8. EDEN HAZARD | Chelsea

7. SERGIO RAMOS | Real Madrid

