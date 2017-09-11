FIFA 18 player ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo named game's best player in top 10

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the highest-rated player in FIFA 18 as EA Sports completed their unveiling of the top 100 stars in this year's game on Monday.

After releasing the list of players ranked 20-11 on Saturday, the makers of the world's most popular football game have completed their countdown by awarding Ronaldo a 94 overall rating.

That means the Real Madrid star keeps the same rating from last year and pips Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, who is rated 93 overall, to top spot.

You can check out the complete list of the top 100 players in FIFA 18 on our dedicated page.

Below is the full rundown of the players ranked between 10-1 and their stats as they will be seen on Ultimate Team when FIFA 18 hits the shelves on September 29.

10. GONZALO HIGUAIN | Juventus

View photos
Gonzalo Higuain FIFA 18

9. TONI KROOS | Real Madrid

View photos
Toni Kroos FIFA 18

8. EDEN HAZARD | Chelsea

View photos
Eden Hazard FIFA 18

7. SERGIO RAMOS | Real Madrid

View photos
Sergio Ramos FIFA 18

6. ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI | Bayern Munich

View photos
Robert Lewandowski FIFA 18

5. MANUEL NEUER | Bayern Munich

View photos
Manuel Neuer FIFA 18

4. LUIS SUAREZ | Barcelona

View photos
Luis Suarez FIFA 18

3. NEYMAR | PSG

View photos
Neymar FIFA 18

2. LIONEL MESSI | Barcelona

View photos
Lionel Messi FIFA 18

1. CRISTIANO RONALDO | Real Madrid

View photos
Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA 18
By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more