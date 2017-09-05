FIFA 18 player ratings: EA Sports unveil players ranked 100-81

EA Sports has begun revealing who the best 100 players on FIFA 18 will be with a release of the 100-81 countdown on Monday evening.
The likes of Marco Asensio and Sadio Mane have cracked the top 100, while Dele Alli is among the players to see a significant increase to his FIFA 17 rating to earn a place in the elite club.
EA is expected to continue to release the top 100 in the coming days, leading up to the unveiling of the game's best player.
Goal's list below has the full rundown of the players named so far and their full stats as they will be seen on Ultimate Team when FIFA 18 hits the shelves worldwide on September 29.
FIFA 18 Top 100-81 Players
100 - Bernardo Silva
99 - Sami Khedira
98 - Sadio Mané
97 - Dani Alves
96 - Marco Asensio
95 - Falcao
94 - Mauro Icardi
93 - Dele Alli
92 – Bernd Leno
91 - Claudio Marchisio
90 - Stéphane Ruffier
89 - Ilkay Gündoğan
88 - Danijel Subašić
87 - Raphaël Varane
86 - Kamil Glik
85 - Andrea Barzagli
84 - Vincent Kompany
83 - Henrikh Mkhitaryan
82 - Yannick Carrasco
81 - Marc-André ter Stegen
More to follow...