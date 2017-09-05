FIFA 18 player ratings: EA Sports unveil players ranked 100-81

EA Sports' countdown of the top-100 players in this year's game has begun with the unveiling of the stars that will be ranked 100-81

The likes of Marco Asensio and Sadio Mane have cracked the top 100, while Dele Alli is among the players to see a significant increase to his FIFA 17 rating to earn a place in the elite club.

EA is expected to continue to release the top 100 in the coming days, leading up to the unveiling of the game's best player.

Goal's list below has the full rundown of the players named so far and their full stats as they will be seen on Ultimate Team when FIFA 18 hits the shelves worldwide on September 29.

FIFA 18 Top 100-81 Players

100 - Bernardo Silva

99 - Sami Khedira

98 - Sadio Mané

97 - Dani Alves

96 - Marco Asensio

95 - Falcao

94 - Mauro Icardi

93 - Dele Alli

92 – Bernd Leno

91 - Claudio Marchisio

90 - Stéphane Ruffier

89 - Ilkay Gündoğan

88 - Danijel Subašić

87 - Raphaël Varane

86 - Kamil Glik

85 - Andrea Barzagli

84 - Vincent Kompany

83 - Henrikh Mkhitaryan

82 - Yannick Carrasco

81 - Marc-André ter Stegen

More to follow...