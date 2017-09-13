FIFA 18 player ratings: Giovinco and Villa among top 25 MLS stars

EA Sports has revealed the highest rated Major League Soccer players in FIFA 18, with Sebastian Giovinco, David Villa and Bastian Schweinsteiger leading the way.

The Dos Santos brothers also received high overall ratings in the new edition of the video game, with Andrea Pirlo and Clint Dempsey also among the top 25 MLS players.

The LA Galaxy's StubHub Center is also one of the new stadiums included in FIFA 18. In addition to the top 25 MLS players, the LA Galaxy have released their own top five players from the game.

The LA Galaxy are included in the FIFA 18 demo which was released worldwide Sept. 12 , and allows gamers to test out the latest edition of the football simulation ahead of its official release Sept. 29.

TOP 25 PLAYERS IN MLS

Sebastian Giovinco, Toronto – 82

David Villa, NYCFC – 82

Bastian Schweinsteiger, Chicago – 81

Ignacio Piatti, Montreal – 80

Kaka, Orlando – 80

Jonathan dos Santos, LA – 80

Miguel Almiron, Atlanta – 79

Giovani dos Santos, LA – 79

Diego Valeri, Portland – 79

Andrea Pirlo, NYCFC – 79

Clint Dempsey, Seattle – 78

Pedro Santos, Columbus – 78

Nicolas Lodeiro, Seattle – 78

Osvaldo Alonso, Seattle – 78

Michael Bradley, Toronto – 78

Blerim Dzemaili, Montreal – 78

Tim Howard, Colorado – 78

Romain Alessandrini, LA – 77

Josef Martinez, Atlanta – 76

Victor Vazquez, Toronto – 76

Fredy Montero, Vancouver – 76

Jozy Altidore, Toronto – 76

Federico Higuain, Columbus – 76

Laurent Ciman, Montreal – 76

Bradley Wright-Phillips, New York – 75

JONATHAN DOS SANTOS | LA Galaxy

Mexico international Jonathan dos Santos is a new player at the LA Galaxy, having arrived from Villarreal in July. He is the franchise's highest rated player in FIFA 18, and the joint-third highest in MLS.

GIOVANI DOS SANTOS | LA Galaxy

Giovani dos Santos is in his third season at the LA Galaxy, having scored 15 goals in the 2016 season, and is rewarded with an impressive 79 rating.

ROMAIN ALESSANDRINI | LA GALAXY

