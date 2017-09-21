FIFA 18 PSG player ratings: Neymar & Cavani the stars in new game

Paris Saint-Germain have bolstered their squad with some of the best players in the world this summer and it is no surprise to see them among the best teams in FIFA 18 as a result.

The Ligue 1 giants boast a total of six players in the top 100 in the game, with €222 million signing Neymar leading a pack that includes the likes of Thiago Silva, Marco Verratti and Edinson Cavani.

New signing Kylian Mbappe didn't make the top 100, but the former Monaco star still possesses a decent rating, not to mention frightening pace.

With the September 29 release date just around the corner, Goal has compiled all the ratings of PSG's players in FIFA 18.

GOALKEEPERS

View photos FIFA 18 Kevin Trapp More

PLAYER POS OVR Kevin Trapp GK 82 Alphonse Areola GK 79 Remy Descamps GK 63

DEFENDERS

View photos Thiago Silva FIFA 18 More

PLAYER POS OVR Thiago Silva CB 88 Dani Alves RB 84 Marquinhos CB 83 Thomas Meunier RB 81 Layvin Kurzawa LB 80 Yuri Berchiche LB 77 Presnel Kimpembe CB 76 Alec Georgen RB 63

MIDFIELDERS

View photos Marco Verratti FIFA 18 More

Read More