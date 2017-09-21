FIFA 18 PSG player ratings: Neymar & Cavani the stars in new game

Paris Saint-Germain have bolstered their squad with some of the best players in the world this summer and it is no surprise to see them among the best teams in FIFA 18 as a result.
The Ligue 1 giants boast a total of six players in the top 100 in the game, with €222 million signing Neymar leading a pack that includes the likes of Thiago Silva, Marco Verratti and Edinson Cavani.
New signing Kylian Mbappe didn't make the top 100, but the former Monaco star still possesses a decent rating, not to mention frightening pace.
With the September 29 release date just around the corner, Goal has compiled all the ratings of PSG's players in FIFA 18.
GOALKEEPERS
|PLAYER
|POS
|OVR
|Kevin Trapp
|GK
|82
|Alphonse Areola
|GK
|79
|Remy Descamps
|GK
|63
DEFENDERS
|PLAYER
|POS
|OVR
|Thiago Silva
|CB
|88
|Dani Alves
|RB
|84
|Marquinhos
|CB
|83
|Thomas Meunier
|RB
|81
|Layvin Kurzawa
|LB
|80
|Yuri Berchiche
|LB
|77
|Presnel Kimpembe
|CB
|76
|Alec Georgen
|RB
|63
MIDFIELDERS
|PLAYER
|POS
|OVR
|Marco Verratti
|CM
|87
|Javier Pastore
|CM
|83
|Thiago Motta
|CDM
|81
|Hatem Ben Arfa
|CAM
|81
|Adrien Rabiot
|CM
|80
|Giovani Lo Celso
|CAM
|74
|Christopher Nkunku
|CM
|71
|Romain Habran
|RM
|68
|Lorenzo Callegari
|CDM
|64
|Antoine Bernede
|CAM
|61
ATTACKERS
|PLAYER
|POS
|OVR
|Neymar
|LW
|92
|Edinson Cavani
|ST
|87
|Angel Di Maria
|RW
|85
|Julian Draxler
|LW
|84
|Kylian Mbappe
|ST
|83
|Lucas
|RW
|82