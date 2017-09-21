FIFA 18 PSG player ratings: Neymar & Cavani the stars in new game

Paris Saint-Germain have bolstered their squad with some of the best players in the world this summer and it is no surprise to see them among the best teams in FIFA 18 as a result.

The Ligue 1 giants boast a total of six players in the top 100 in the game, with €222 million signing Neymar leading a pack that includes the likes of Thiago Silva, Marco Verratti and Edinson Cavani.

New signing Kylian Mbappe didn't make the top 100, but the former Monaco star still possesses a decent rating, not to mention frightening pace.

With the September 29 release date just around the corner, Goal has compiled all the ratings of PSG's players in FIFA 18.

GOALKEEPERS

PLAYER POS OVR
Kevin Trapp GK 82
Alphonse Areola GK 79
Remy Descamps GK 63

DEFENDERS

PLAYER POS OVR
Thiago Silva CB 88
Dani Alves RB 84
Marquinhos CB 83
Thomas Meunier RB 81
Layvin Kurzawa LB 80
Yuri Berchiche LB 77
Presnel Kimpembe CB 76
Alec Georgen RB 63

MIDFIELDERS

PLAYER POS OVR
Marco Verratti CM 87
Javier Pastore CM 83
Thiago Motta CDM 81
Hatem Ben Arfa CAM 81
Adrien Rabiot CM 80
Giovani Lo Celso CAM 74
Christopher Nkunku CM 71
Romain Habran RM 68
Lorenzo Callegari CDM 64
Antoine Bernede CAM 61

ATTACKERS

PLAYER POS OVR
Neymar LW 92
Edinson Cavani ST 87
Angel Di Maria RW 85
Julian Draxler LW 84
Kylian Mbappe ST 83
Lucas RW 82
