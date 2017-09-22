FIFA 18 ratings: Kane, Alli & the top 10 English players in the new game

FIFA 18 is set to be released at the end of September and EA Sports have teased fans with the release of the player ratings.

The game's developer unveiled the top 100 players in the new edition and cover star Cristiano Ronaldo unsurprisingly leads the way.

A host of nationalities are represented in the best 100 and there are many from the Premier League, but, interestingly, just two English players make it.

Ahead of the global release on Sptember 29, Goal takes a look at the top 10 English players in FIFA 18.

10. RAHEEM STERLING | MAN CITY | 82

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling is among the best English players in FIFA 18, but the 22-year-old is still not quite the big-hitter many have expected him to become.

With a four-star skill rating, Sterling's pace (93) and dribbling (85) ability are undoubtedly his main assets, but they just about help the attacker to an overall rating over 82, putting him in a similar bracket to the likes of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (83) and PSG forward Lucas (82).

Naturally, given his relative youth, there is ample scope for that rating to improve and it may do so if he can keep up his performance level this season.

9. JORDAN HENDERSON | LIVERPOOL | 82

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has an overall rating of 82 in FIFA 18 and he is the best central defensive midfielder England have, according to the game.

Henderson's main traits revolve around his leadership skills and his high work-rate, while his strongest asset is his passing ability, with 85 for short passing and 83 for long passing.

However, he is a long way off the best central defensive midfielders in the game - Arturo Vidal and N'Golo Kante - who are rated five points better than him at 87.

8. DANIEL STURRIDGE | LIVERPOOL | 82

