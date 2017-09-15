FIFA 18 ratings: Messi, Neymar and the top 10 dribblers

EA Sports has unveiled the 10 best dribblers on FIFA 18 - and Lionel Messi is top of the pile once again.

The Barcelona star sees a one-point decrease to his dribbling rating this year but so does second-place Neymar, so Messi continues to lead the way.

Eden Hazard ranks third, with Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo rounding out the top five.

Many of these players are playable in the FIFA 18 demo released worldwide on Tuesday , allowing gamers to test out the latest edition of the football simulation ahead of its official release on September 29.

1. LIONEL MESSI (Barcelona)

Lionel Messi FIFA 18

2. NEYMAR (PSG)

Neymar FIFA 18

3. EDEN HAZARD (Chelsea)

Eden Hazard FIFA 18

4. PAULO DYBALA (Juventus)

Paulo Dybala FIFA 18

5. CRISTIANO RONALDO (Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo FIFA 18 Skill Players

6. THIAGO (Bayern Munich)

Thiago FIFA 18

7. ANDRES INIESTA (Barcelona)

Andres Iniesta FIFA 18

8. ARJEN ROBBEN (Bayern Munich)

Arjen Robben FIFA 18

9. FRANCK RIBERY (Bayern Munich)

Franck Ribery FIFA 18 Skill Players

10. BERNARDO SILVA (Manchester City)

FIFA 18 rating Bernardo Silva

