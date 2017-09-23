FIFA 18 ratings: Ninkovic, Berisha and the top 10 A-League players

Only three Australian-born players make it into the A-League's top 10 FIFA 18 rated players.

Socceroo stars Mark Milligan and James Troisi plus Carlton-born Turkish international Ersan Gulum squeezed into a list dominated by foreign imports.

Surprisingly, Johnny Warren Medal winner Milos Ninkovic is not No.1 with a trio, including a new Western Sydney Wanderers signing, sharing the top honour.

With the September 29 release date just around the corner, Goal has compiled a list of the Australian league's top 10 players.

10. MARK MILLIGAN | Melbourne Victory - 74

9. JAMES TROISI | Melbourne Victory - 74

8. BESART BERISHA | Melbourne Victory - 74

7. BOBO | Sydney FC - 74

