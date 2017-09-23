FIFA 18 ratings: Ninkovic, Berisha and the top 10 A-League players

Only three Australian-born players make it into the A-League's top 10 FIFA 18 rated players.

Socceroo stars Mark Milligan and James Troisi plus Carlton-born Turkish international Ersan Gulum squeezed into a list dominated by foreign imports.

Surprisingly, Johnny Warren Medal winner Milos Ninkovic is not No.1 with a trio, including a new Western Sydney Wanderers signing, sharing the top honour.

With the September 29 release date just around the corner, Goal has compiled a list of the Australian league's top 10 players.

10. MARK MILLIGAN | Melbourne Victory - 74

Mark Milligan FIFA 18

 

9. JAMES TROISI | Melbourne Victory - 74

James Troisi FIFA 18

 

8. BESART BERISHA | Melbourne Victory - 74

Besart Berisha FIFA 18

 

7. BOBO | Sydney FC - 74

Bobo FIFA 18

 

6. ERSAN GULUM | Adelaide United - 74

Ersan Gulum FIFA 18

 

5. MILOS NINKOVIC | Sydney FC - 75

Milos Ninkovic FIFA 18

 

4. MASSIMO MACCARONE | Brisbane Roar - 75

Massimo Maccarone FIFA 18

 

3. BRUNO FORNAROLI | Melbourne City - 76

Bruno Fornaroli FIFA 18

 

2. DIEGO CASTRO | Perth Glory - 76

Diego Castro FIFA 18

 

1. ALVARO CEJUDO | Western Sydney Wanderers - 76

Alvaro Cejudo FIFA 18

 

