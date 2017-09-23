FIFA 18 ratings: Ninkovic, Berisha and the top 10 A-League players

Only three Australian-born players make it into the A-League's top 10 FIFA 18 rated players.
Socceroo stars Mark Milligan and James Troisi plus Carlton-born Turkish international Ersan Gulum squeezed into a list dominated by foreign imports.
Surprisingly, Johnny Warren Medal winner Milos Ninkovic is not No.1 with a trio, including a new Western Sydney Wanderers signing, sharing the top honour.
With the September 29 release date just around the corner, Goal has compiled a list of the Australian league's top 10 players.
10. MARK MILLIGAN | Melbourne Victory - 74
9. JAMES TROISI | Melbourne Victory - 74
8. BESART BERISHA | Melbourne Victory - 74
7. BOBO | Sydney FC - 74
6. ERSAN GULUM | Adelaide United - 74
5. MILOS NINKOVIC | Sydney FC - 75
4. MASSIMO MACCARONE | Brisbane Roar - 75
3. BRUNO FORNAROLI | Melbourne City - 76
2. DIEGO CASTRO | Perth Glory - 76
1. ALVARO CEJUDO | Western Sydney Wanderers - 76