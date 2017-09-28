FIFA 18 ratings: Which Premier League stars are overrated and underrated?

FIFA 18 is alive and kicking as gamers get their hands on the early editions of EA Sports' new title ahead of the worldwide release on September 29.

And as career mode and Ultimate Team campaigns get underway, there is inevitably plenty of attention paid to the ratings assigned to each team and player.

There is little controversy around Eden Hazard being named the Premier League's best-rated player, and the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Kevin De Bruyne are deservedly close behind.

But which players in England have been underrated and overrated in FIFA 18? Goal takes a look at a few players who may consider themselves hard done by or a little lucky this year.

WHO'S UNDERRATED?

View photos Harry Kane Tottenham More

Harry Kane

Current Rating: 86

Can't we all agree nowadays that Kane is at least in the running for the title of 'best striker in the Premier League'?

The Tottenham star remains three points behind Sergio Aguero and two behind Zlatan Ibrahimovic on FIFA 18 despite now having three 20-goal seasons in the English top flight under his belt.

Kane netted 29 goals in 30 league games last season compared to 17 in 28 for Ibrahimovic and 20 in 31 for Aguero. He deserves to have been boosted to 87 or 88.

You can make a case for Romelu Lukaku (also 86) along the same lines, too, though the Belgian is yet to play a leading role on a title contender like Kane.

Sadio Mane

Current Rating: 84

Mane, still only 25, is a special player only just hitting his prime years.

He was just shy of a one-in-two goal record last season and will surely better that this year, making his 84 rating look a touch on the low side.

The likes of Pedro and Juan Mata, both rated 84 too, are fine players, but do they have Mane's ability to break open a game in an instant with breathtaking speed and skill?

If the Senegal international's current vein of form continues, he may be in line for a boost in the mid-season ratings refresh.

Dele Alli

Current Rating: 84

Dele is not happy with his 84 rating, even if it is a two-point upgrade on his 82 in FIFA 17.

He is not the first player to protest his stats and will not be the last, but he may have a point.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ilkay Gundogan both bagged 85 ratings and while they are incredibly accomplished players, Dele's 18 league goals in a season in which he did not turn 21 until April may not have been rewarded highly enough.

The good news for the attacking midfielder is he has the potential to rise as high as 90 in-game, so he can take matters into his own hands on career mode.

Alvaro Morata

Current Rating: 84

In EA's defence, you can understand why Morata was given an 84 rating based on his body of work prior to this season.

The Spaniard had established himself as one of the most exciting young strikers in the world but he had not quite nailed down a place in the starting lineup at Juventus or Real Madrid.

He is now showing at Chelsea, however, that he is undoubtedly ready for such a role having netted seven goals in his first seven games in the Premier League and Champions League for the Blues.

Like Mane, watch out for a mid-season upgrade.

Nemanja Matic

Current Rating: 83

Matic might not have got the credit he deserved for his role in a second title win in three seasons with Chelsea last term.

He was outshone to a certain extent by N'Golo Kante and had endured a horrible dip in form during the 2015-16 season as the Blues plummeted down the table and Jose Mourinho lost his job.

Read More