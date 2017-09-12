Fifa 18 ratings revealed: Ronaldo pips Messi to top spot again while just one Premier League player makes Top 10

Lionel Messi has lost top spot in the Fifa 18 player ratings to arch rival Cristiano Ronaldo again.

The latest version of the popular EA Sports football simulation game is released on September 29th, but the top 100 players in the game have already been released.

And after being top dog for five years in a row, Barcelona legend Messi was knocked off his perch by Real Madrid star Ronaldo last year and the Portuguese star - who has been given a rating of 94 (out of 100), one better than the Argentine - keeps his place this year.

The 31-year-old, who won the Champions League, La Liga title and Ballon d'Or since the last version of the game was released - scoring 42 goals in the process - also out-ranks Messi in every stat bar dribbling and passing.

Real dominate the Top 10, with Ronaldo's team-mates Sergio Ramos and Toni Kroos (both with a rating of 90) coming in at seventh and ninth respectively, the most represented club in the Top 10. Ramos is the best rated defender in the game.

The next best represented club is unsurprisingly Barca, with Messi second and Lui Suarez coming in at fourth. Their former team-mate Neymar is third - as he was last year - with a rating of 92 (the same as Suarez) having got off to life in France at PSG swimmingly.

The only Premier League player to make the Top 10 is Chelsea star Eden Hazard who is eighth with a rating of 90, although there are four representatives from England in the next 10 with Alexis Sanchez, Kevin de Bruyne, Sergio Aguero and Thibaut Courtois ranked 14th, 15th, 18th and 19th respectively.

View photos Eden Hazard is the Premier League's only representative in the Fifa 18 Top 10 (COLORSPORT/DANIEL BEARHAM) More

Gonzalo Higuain is the sole representative of Serie A, coming in at 10th with the same rating.

Bayern Munich keeper Manuel Neuer (92) retains his crown as the highest rated shot-stopper in the Fifa series, with Manchester United's David de Gea just outside the Top in 11th, six places and two ratings below him.

Neuer's Bayern team-mate Robert Lewandowski is the only other Bundesliga representative, coming in at sixth with a rating of 91.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, takes the title of best player and cover star, having been chosen to adorn the new game which is released on September 29th.

The 31-year-old superstar, who has previously been the face of rival game Pro Evolution Soccer, takes over just days after winning his fourth Champions League title.

“It is a real pleasure to be on the cover of Fifa 18, It’s a great feeling and I am grateful to have been chosen," he said.

Flick through the gallery above to see the Fifa 18 Top 10.