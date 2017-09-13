FIFA 18 Real Madrid player ratings: Ronaldo the highest rated footballer in the game

EA Sports has revealed the highest rated Real Madrid players in FIFA 18, with cover star Cristiano Ronaldo named as the best player in the world in this year's edition.

Zinedine Zidane's side are also included in the FIFA 18 demo which was released worldwide on September 12, and allows gamers to test out the latest edition of the football simulation ahead of its official release on September 29.

The demo includes provisional ratings for the complete Madrid squad, while EA Sports has named 12 Los Blancos stars in their top 100 players list.

In the demo, Real Madrid's attack is rated 87, with their midfield 85 and their defence coming in with a combined 86 rating.

FIFA 18 DEMO RATINGS

Goalkeepers: Navas 85, Casila 80, Yanez 67

Defenders: Ramos 90, Marcelo 87, Varane 85, Carvajal 84, Fernandez 81, Vallejo 77, Hernandez 75, Hakimi 70, Tejero 66

Midfielders: Kroos 90, Modric 89, Isco 86, Casemiro 85, Asensio 83, Kovacic 82, Ceballos 78, Llorente 77, Rodriguez 63

Forwards: Ronaldo 94, Bale 89, Benzema 86, Vazquez 82, Mayoral 73, De Tomas 72, Diaz 67

12. MARCO ASENSIO | Spain

After scoring three goals in the Champions League last season, Marco Asensio received a two-point overall bump to his ratings and is now regarded as one of the 100 best players in the game.

11. RAPHAEL VARANE | France

