FIFA 18 Real Madrid player ratings: Ronaldo the highest rated footballer in the game

EA Sports has revealed the highest rated Real Madrid players in FIFA 18, with cover star Cristiano Ronaldo named as the best player in the world in this year's edition.
Zinedine Zidane's side are also included in the FIFA 18 demo which was released worldwide on September 12, and allows gamers to test out the latest edition of the football simulation ahead of its official release on September 29.
The demo includes provisional ratings for the complete Madrid squad, while EA Sports has named 12 Los Blancos stars in their top 100 players list.
In the demo, Real Madrid's attack is rated 87, with their midfield 85 and their defence coming in with a combined 86 rating.
FIFA 18 DEMO RATINGS
Goalkeepers: Navas 85, Casila 80, Yanez 67
Defenders: Ramos 90, Marcelo 87, Varane 85, Carvajal 84, Fernandez 81, Vallejo 77, Hernandez 75, Hakimi 70, Tejero 66
Midfielders: Kroos 90, Modric 89, Isco 86, Casemiro 85, Asensio 83, Kovacic 82, Ceballos 78, Llorente 77, Rodriguez 63
Forwards: Ronaldo 94, Bale 89, Benzema 86, Vazquez 82, Mayoral 73, De Tomas 72, Diaz 67
12. MARCO ASENSIO | Spain
After scoring three goals in the Champions League last season, Marco Asensio received a two-point overall bump to his ratings and is now regarded as one of the 100 best players in the game.
11. RAPHAEL VARANE | France
A mainstay in the Real Madrid backline, Raphael Varane has also improved on his FIFA 17 rating, increasing by one point overall from last season's 84.
10. KEYLOR NAVAS | Costa Rica
Keylor Navas continues to shine for both club and country, helping Real Madrid lift the Champions League and putting Costa Rica on the verge of qualifying for another World Cup.
9. CASEMIRO | Brazil
The Brazilian has gone from strength-to-strength since breaking into the Real Madrid first team. He scored in the Champions League final and is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.
8. KARIM BENZEMA | France
Karim Benzema has seen his overall rating go down from last year's 87, but he remains a potent force in front of goal despite a return of just 11 La Liga goals in 2016-17.
7. ISCO | Spain
The man of the match in the Super Cup victory over Manchester United, Isco continues to improve year after year. His rating has also improved for FIFA 18, climbing two points.
6. MARCELO | Brazil
Another excellent season for Marcelo has seen him become the best left-back in FIFA 18. He has overtaken David Alaba for that honour, and has impressive four-star skill moves and weak foot ratings.
5. GARETH BALE | Wales
Having helped Wales at Euro 2016, Gareth Bale was rated 90 last year, but injuries have seen him struggle to find consistency in the Real Madrid team, with his rating also dropping to 89.
4. LUKA MODRIC | Croatia
Luka Modric is the model of consistency. Both in real life and in FIFA 18, where he has kept his 89 overall rating from last year's game.
3. TONI KROOS | Germany
EA Sports recognise Toni Kroos's ability on the ball, giving him a five-star weak foot as well as the highest passing statistics in FIFA 18.
2. SERGIO RAMOS | Spain
As well as the best attacker and best passer in FIFA 18, Real Madrid also boast the highest rated defender. Sergio Ramos is now higher rated than Jerome Boateng due to the German's injury issues.
1. CRISTIANO RONALDO | Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo is the new cover star for FIFA 18, and has received the highest rating in the game. His score of 94 is truly deserved as he looks set to win a fifth Ballon d'Or this season.
