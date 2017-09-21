FIFA 18 Ultimate Team of the Week: Aguero and Dybala included in TOTW1

The first Team of the Week has been revealed for FIFA 18 Ultimate Team, with Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala included in a strong starting XI.

Available for seven days ahead of the full worldwide release of the game, these special edition In Form players are available in packs via the web app, EA Early Access on XBox and through the special pre-order versions of FIFA 18.

Aguero's stellar performance at Watford sees him included, while Dybala receives an 89-rated CAM card for his hat-trick at Sassuolo. Antonio Valencia, Radamel Falcao and Dries Mertens have also received boosts to their initial FIFA 18 ratings.

The first Team of the Week also highlights a change in upgrades for bronze and silver players from previous FIFA games. In Forms for bronze and silver players are now receiving huge boosts to upgrade them to the higher tier, with League of Ireland midfielder Keith Ward receiving +10 overall and Kashima Antlers' Leandro getting an overall increase of 7 up to a 76-rated gold.

FIFA 18 is released worldwide on September 29.

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team TOTW1 More

STARTING XI

GK - Fabiański - Swansea City - 80>83

CB - Mustafi - Arsenal - 84>86

RB - Valencia - Manchester United - 83>85

RB - Kimmich - Bayern München - 81>84

CAM - Dybala - Juventus - 88>89

LM - Valbuena - Fenerbahçe - 81>84

CM - Pérez - Boca Juniors - 77>81

CM - Aránguiz - Bayer 04 Leverkusen - 77>81

ST - Agüero - Manchester City - 89>90

ST - Mertens - Napoli - 86>87

ST - Falcao - AS Monaco - 84>86

BENCH

GK - Ruffier - AS Saint-Étienne - 85>86

CB - Wangberg - Tromsø IL - 67>76

CM - Frecklington - Rotherham United - 67>76

RM - Leandro - Kashima Antlers - 67>76

LM - Ward - Bohemian FC - 60>70

ST - Sørloth - FC Midtjylland - 69>77

ST - Ishak - 1. FC Nürnberg - 68>76

RESERVES

CDM - Danilo Pereira - FC Porto - 83>85

RW - Joaquín - Real Betis Balompié - 78>82

ST - Bakambu - Villarreal CF - 81>84

LW - Philipp - Borussia Dortmund - 77>81

ST - Martínez - Atlanta United FC - 76>81