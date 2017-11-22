FIFA 18 Ultimate Team of the Week: Pogba and Hazard headline TOTW10

Paul Pogba's return to the Manchester United squad proved to be a highly successful one. Not only was he on the scoresheet as the Red Devils defeated Newcastle 4-1 at home, he played so well as to earn himself a place in the FIFA 18 Team of the Week, along with numerous other Premier League stars.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard is the top player in this week's selection, having inspired Chelsea to defeat West Brom 4-0 last weekend, with the Belgian's rating increased to 91.

Meanwhile, north London derby heroics from Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi have seen him involved in the selection, too.

Arturo Vidal and Radja Nainggolan make up a powerful central midfield pairing from Bayern Munich and Roma, respectively, while Mauro Icardi is selected in attack.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Insigne, who caught the eye on Tuesday with a stunning goal for Napoli against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, gave more ammunition to those who believe he should have been used by Italy in their World Cup playoff against Sweden by being named in the panel.

The Team of the Week is available from 1800 GMT on November 22 until Wednesday, November 29.

