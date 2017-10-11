FIFA 18 Ultimate Team of the Week: Lewandowski & Eriksen lead TOTW4

The fourth Team of the Week for FIFA 18 has been announced, with Robert Lewandowski getting an upgrade following his record-breaking 16th goal in World Cup qualifying for Poland.

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen is also included after a strong showing for Denmark, while Blaise Matuidi, Marko Arnautovic and Leon Goretzka all get increases to their overall ratings with limited edition upgrades.

The Team of the Week is available from 1800 BST on October 11 until Thursday, October 12.

FIFA 18 Team of the Week 4 More

STARTING XI

GK - Sergio Herrera - CA Osasuna - 71>78

RB - Lichtsteiner - Juventus - 82>84

CB - Granqvist - FC Krasnodar - 80>83

CB - Árnason - Aberdeen - 70>78

CAM - Eriksen - Tottenham Hotspur - 87>88

CM - Matuidi - Juventus - 85>86

ST - Wagner - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - 79>82

LM - Arnautović - West Ham United - 82>84

ST - Sanabria - Real Betis Balompié - 78>82

CM - Goretzka - FC Schalke 04 - 82>84

ST - Lewandowski - Bayern München - 91>92