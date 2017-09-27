FIFA 18 Ultimate Team of the Week: Messi & Morata chosen for TOTW2

The second Team of the Week for FIFA 18 has been announced, with Lionel Messi getting an upgrade following his four-goal performance against Eibar.

Chelsea duo Alvaro Morata and Cesar Azpilicueta are also included in the TOTW2 squad after helping Antonio Conte's side to a 4-0 win at Stoke City. Manchester City's David Silva also receives a boost in his ratings thanks to his contribution as Manchester City recorded yet another big victory.

The Bundesliga has just one player in this week's selection, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang representing Borussia Dortmund due to a hat-trick against Borussia Monchengladbach. Aubameyang is the second Dortmund player to receive an upgrade this week, following Max Philipp in week one.

The Team of the Week is available from 1800 BST on September 27 to 1800 BST on October 4. FIFA 18 receives its full worldwide release on Friday, September 29.

FIFA Ultimate Team of the Week 2

STARTING XI

GK - Adán - Real Betis Balompié - 81>84

CB - Azpilicueta - Chelsea - 85>86

LB - Ghoulam - Napoli - 79>82

CB - Hilton - Montpellier HSC - 78>82

CM - Silva - Manchester City - 87>88

CDM - Pjanić - Juventus - 85>86

LM - Brahimi - FC Porto - 82>84

CF - Messi - FC Barcelona - 93>94

ST - Aubameyang - Borussia Dortmund - 88>89

ST - Morata - Chelsea - 84>86

LW - El Shaarawy - Roma - 80>83

BENCH

GK - Samassa - ESTAC Troyes - 74>80

RWB - Sundgren - AIK - 67>76

LB - Grainger - Carlisle United - 63>73

CDM - Konrad - Dynamo Dresden - 67>76

LM - Wissa - AC Ajaccio - 64>74

ST - Valencia - La Equidad - 67>76

ST - Mullins - D.C. United - 65>75

RESERVES

LM - Asad - Atlanta United FC - 71>78

ST - Bigalke - SpVgg Unterhaching - 69>77

ST - Zaza - Valencia CF - 80>83

ST - Vágner Love - Alanyaspor - 79>82

ST - Locadia - PSV - 76>81