FIFA 18 Ultimate Team of the Week: Mbappe and Salah headline TOTW8
The eighth FIFA 18 Team of the Week has been announced with PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool's Mohammed Salah taking centre stage.
Mbappe played a starring role for the Parisian side, who were without Neymar, as they destroyed Angers 5-0, scoring two goals in the process.
Meanwhile, Salah also grabbed a double as Liverpool hammered West Ham 4-1.
He is joined in the Team of the Week by fellow Premier League players Leighton Baines and Steve Cook.
Elsewhere, surprise Barcelona star Paco Alcacer gets a nod along with Bayern Munich centre-back Mats Hummels in a side that is packed with attacking pace.
The Team of the Week is available from 1800 BST on November 8 until Wednesday, November 15.
STARTING XI
GK - Hradecky - Frankfurt - 81 > 84
CB - Hummels - Bayern Munich - 88 > 89
CB - Cook - Bournemouth - 77 > 81
LB - Baines - Everton - 82 > 84
CM - Parejo - Valencia - 82 > 84
RM - Paco Alcacer - Barcelona - 79 > 82
RM - Origi - Wolfsburg - 78 > 82
ST - Salah - Liverpool - 83 > 86
RW - Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain - 83 > 85
RW - Thauvin - S.S.C. Napoli - 82 > 84
RW - Traore - Lyon - 78 > 82
BENCH
GK - Sirigu - Torino - 79 > 82
CB - Tomovic - Chievo - 76 > 81
RB - Toure - Monaco - 73 > 79
CAM - Anderson Talisca - Besiktas - 79 > 82
ST - Sansone - Villarreal - 79 > 82
CF - Dempsey - Seattle Sounders - 78 > 82
ST - Labyad - Urecht - 75 > 81
RESERVES
CB - Balazic - Oeral - 65 > 75
ST - Girth - Meppen - 66 > 76
ST - Clarke - Charlton - 65 > 75
ST - Budimir - Crotone - 70 >78
ST - Berisha - LASK - 56 > 66