FIFA 18 Ultimate Team of the Week: Mbappe and Salah headline TOTW8

The eighth FIFA 18 Team of the Week has been announced with PSG striker Kylian Mbappe and Liverpool's Mohammed Salah taking centre stage.

Mbappe played a starring role for the Parisian side, who were without Neymar, as they destroyed Angers 5-0, scoring two goals in the process.

Meanwhile, Salah also grabbed a double as Liverpool hammered West Ham 4-1.

He is joined in the Team of the Week by fellow Premier League players Leighton Baines and Steve Cook.

Elsewhere, surprise Barcelona star Paco Alcacer gets a nod along with Bayern Munich centre-back Mats Hummels in a side that is packed with attacking pace.

The Team of the Week is available from 1800 BST on November 8 until Wednesday, November 15.

STARTING XI

GK - Hradecky - Frankfurt - 81 > 84

CB - Hummels - Bayern Munich - 88 > 89

CB - Cook - Bournemouth - 77 > 81

LB - Baines - Everton - 82 > 84

CM - Parejo - Valencia - 82 > 84

RM - Paco Alcacer - Barcelona - 79 > 82

RM - Origi - Wolfsburg - 78 > 82

ST - Salah - Liverpool - 83 > 86

RW - Mbappe - Paris Saint-Germain - 83 > 85

RW - Thauvin - S.S.C. Napoli - 82 > 84

RW - Traore - Lyon - 78 > 82