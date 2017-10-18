FIFA 18 Ultimate Team of the Week: De Gea & Thiago lead TOTW5

The fifth Team of the Week for FIFA 18 has been announced, with Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea included after his goalkeeping heroics against Liverpool.

Jupp Heycnkes' Bayern Munich won 5-0 in the Bundesliga against Freiburg, and see Joshua Kimmich and Thiago both receive upgrades. Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling are included for their impressive performances in Manchester City's rout of Stoke City, while Mauro Icardi gets a boost after the Milan derby.

The Team of the Week is available from 1800 BST on October 18 until Wednesday, October 25.

FIFA 18 Ultimate Team of the Week 5 More

STARTING XI

GK - De Gea - Manchester United - 90>91

RB - Kimmich - Bayern München - 81>86

CB - Berezutskiy - CSKA Moskva - 77>82

LB - Fabra - Boca Juniors - 76>81

CM - Thiago - Bayern München - 88>89

CAM - Fekir - Olympique Lyonnais - 82>84

CAM - Belluschi - San Lorenzo de Almagro - 80>83

RW - Sterling - Manchester City - 82>84

ST - Icardi - Inter - 84>86

ST - Immobile - Lazio - 82>84

ST - Jesus - Manchester City - 81>84