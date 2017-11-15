FIFA 18 Ultimate Team of the Week: Lukaku and Eriksen headline TOTW9

The ninth FIFA 18 Team of the Week has been announced with Romelu Lukaku and Christian Eriksen shining in the international break.

Tottenham star Eriksen was simply breathtaking, scoring a hat-trick in Denmark's 5-1 destruction of the Republic of Ireland.

That result assured the Danes' place at the World Cup, and cemented Eriksen's reputation as one of the finest playmakers around.

Lukaku was also in top form for his country in a friendly double-header.

Rom 23/10 to score 2+ v Newcastle

Three goals in two games for Belgium makes the Manchester United man their highest scorer of all time, with 31 goals in 65 games.

David Silva and Heung-Min Son also feature in the Team of the Week thanks to their displays, as does Liverpool's Sadio Mane, who helped Senegal seal a place at the World Cup.

The Team of the Week is available from 1800 GMT on November 15 until Wednesday, November 22.

FUT Week 9 More