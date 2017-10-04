FIFA 18 Ultimate Team of the Week: Kane & Isco lead TOTW3

The third Team of the Week for FIFA 18 has been announced, with Harry Kane getting an upgrade following his star turn at the weekend for Spurs.

Real Madrid playmaker Isco is also in the TOTW2 squad after helping the Liga champions past Espanyol. Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne also receives a boost in his ratings thanks to another sterling contribution for Manchester City as they continue to lead the Premier League.

The Team of the Week is available from 1800 BST on September 27 to 1800 BST on October 4. FIFA 18 receives its full worldwide release on Friday, September 29.

STARTING XI

GK - Rui Patricio - Sporting - 85

RB - Meunier - PSG - 84

CB - Ginter - Monchengladbach - 82

CB - Maicon - Galatasaray - 83

CM - De Bruyne - Manchester City - 90

CAM - Isco - Real Madrid - 87

CAM - Brozovic - Inter - 84

CDM - Fellaini - Manchester United - 82

ST - Kane - Tottenham - 87

CF - Luis Alberto - Lazio - 82

RW - Yarmolenko - Dortmund - 84

BENCH

GK - Coosemans - Mechelen - 78

RWB - Stenzel - Freiburg - 78

LB - Morrow - Toronto FC - 78

CM - Knasmullner - Admira Wacker -75

LM - Fosu - Charlton - 73

ST - Rooney - Aberdeen - 77

ST - Stefanelli - AIK - 75

RESERVES

RM - Hernandez - Leon - 82

ST - Arslan - Sivasspor - 75

CM - Wass - Celta - 83

ST - Hadji - Nancy - 78

ST - Andersson - Kaiserslauten - 76