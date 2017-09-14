FIFA approves Huerta's switch from Mexico to USWNT

The 24-year-old forward is eligible to play for the U.S. national team after previously representing El Tri on the youth level

FIFA has approved Sofia Huerta's one-time switch from Mexico to the U.S. national team, U.S. Soccer announced Thursday.

The 24-year-old forward, who has been training with the U.S. squad this week, is now eligible to play in friendlies against New Zealand on Friday in Commerce City, Colorado, and Tuesday in Cincinnati.

"I want to thank U.S. Soccer for the opportunity and I sincerely appreciate the work that went into getting this change done," Huerta said in a news release. "Now it's about working to continue to improve and trying to earn my chance to get on the field."

The Boise, Idaho, native represented Mexico at the 2012 U-20 Women's World Cup but began the process of completing the switch earlier this summer, training with the U.S. throughout the Tournament of Nations.

A former standout at Santa Clara, Huerta has recorded 18 goals and nine assists in 60 NWSL games for the Chicago Red Stars since being selected 11th overall in the 2015 draft.