Fifa Best Awards: What time does it start, what TV channel, where can I watch it and who's nominated?

What is it?

The Best Fifa Awards is an awards ceremony held by Fifa to crown the best players in the world. The event is the second of its kind after Fifa ended its partnership with France Football’s Ballon D’or award. The magazine still hands out their prestigious award but tonight is Fifa’s official ceremony.

Where is it?

Last year the inaugural event took place in Zurich but this year the Palladium Theatre in London is hosting the awards.

When does it start?

Tonight’s event begins at 7:30pm BST and will be streamed live on Fifa’s YouTube channel. Highlights of the event hosted by Idris Elba will be on ITV at 10:45.

Which awards are up for grabs?

The Best FIFA Men’s Player

24 players, including Harry Kane, were nominated for the award which is voted for by national team coaches and captains as well as selected journalists.

Cristiano Ronaldo won the inaugural award in 2016 and is the favourite to beat Lionel Messi and Neymar who make up the three finalists.

The Best FIFA Football Coach

Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus), Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) all won domestic league titles and are the finalists for the award which Claudio Ranieri picked up last year. Conte’s dominant season with Chelsea may fall short of Zidane’s side retaining the Champions League for the first time in the modern era.





Antonio Conte won the Premier League in his first season at Chelsea. Getty Images More