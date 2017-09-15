Fifa confirms South Africa and Senegal qualifying replay

Fifa on Thursday confirmed that South Africa and Senegal will replay the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier

Fifa’s Organising Committee for Competitions chaired by Uefa president Aleksandr Ceferin confirmed the new date for the game in November.

“The committee confirmed the decision of the Bureau for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, which had ordered a replay of the qualification match between South Africa and Senegal held on 12 November 2016.

"This confirmation came after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the lifetime ban of match referee Joseph Lamptey for match manipulation, the ruling imposed by the FIFA Disciplinary and Appeal Committees. The match will be replayed during the November 2017 international window, with the exact date to be confirmed in due course.” Fifa said in a statement.

The match, which took place last November has since been nullified after it was found that Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey manipulated the outcome of the match, which Bafana won 2-1.

Last week Wednesday, Fifa ordered the match to be replayed after the Court of Arbitration For Sport ruled that the game was manipulated by Lamptey.

The South African Football Association has since confirmed that they won’t appeal the decision to replay the game but go ahead with the order from the world governing body.

South Africa currently lies rock bottom in Group D, with one point following back-to-back defeats to the Cape Verde Islands.

As it stands, they are well out of reach for a place In Russia with nothing but victories in their remaining games and favourable results needed to turn the tide in their favour.