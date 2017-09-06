Fifa orders South Africa and Senegal to replay World Cup qualifier

The result which Bafana got against the Teranga Lions will not stand following the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision to ban referee Lamptey

South Africa and Senegal have been ordered by Fifa to replay their 2018 World Cup qualifier which took place in November 2016.

This comes after a complaint was lodged over the overall performance of Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey on the day.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the lifetime ban of Lamptey, meaning Bafana Bafana's 2-1 win over Sengal has been chalked off with immediate effect.

Below is a statement released by Fifa on Wednesday night.

“The Bureau for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers ordered a replay of the qualification match between South Africa and Senegal held on 12 November 2016,” Fifa said in a statement late on Wednesday night.

“This decision follows the confirmation of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to uphold the lifetime ban of match referee, Joseph Lamptey, for match manipulation, the ruling imposed by the Fifa Disciplinary and Appeal Committees.

“The match will be replayed within the November 2017 international window, with the exact date to be confirmed in due course.

“As stated in the Fifa World Cup regulations, this decision shall come into effect immediately, but shall be subject to confirmation by the Organising Committee for Fifa Competitions at its next meeting, scheduled for 14 September.”

These latest developments mean South Africa now have a single point in Group D, and will have to win fairly to reclaim the four points they already had in the bag.