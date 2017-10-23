Fifa president Gianni Infantino wants VAR technology at 2018 World Cup

Infantino hopes to rubber-stamp the introduction of VAR in March: Getty

Fifa president Gianni Infantino wants VAR technology at next summer’s World Cup in Russia and hopes to sanction such a move in the spring.

The world football chief told Marca that trials have proven the need for video assistance for match officials, and that he feared a major tournament being decided by a refereeing error.

“We need it,” he said at Fifa’s The Best awards.

“Every championship needs it. That’s being shown in leagues like Portugal and Italy at the moment.

“The definitive decision will arrive in March but we can’t imagine a World Cup in 2018 being decided by a referee’s error. You have to help the refs and that happens through technology.

“It’s definitely a forward step. You can’t imagine football now without VAR. It will end so many problems.”

