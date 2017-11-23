FIFA ranking: Germany hold on to top spot, England down & the top 20 in full

The World Cup holders have retained their position, but the Three Lions have dropped a number of places in the latest update

Germany have held on to top spot in the latest FIFA ranking, which was announced on November 23, with the top five remaining unchanged.

Brazil follow the world champions in second place, with Euro 2016 winners Portugal in third. Argentina are fourth, with Belgium completing the top five.

There was some movement in the top 10 this month, with Spain rising two spots to sixth and Switzerland climbing three places into eighth.

Despite drawing with Germany and Brazil, England have dropped three places in the latest update and they now occupy 15th place. Wales, meanwhile, have tumbled five places to 19th.

Denmark, who booked their place in the World Cup with a play-off triumph over the Republic of Ireland, have jumped seven places to 12th, with their beaten opponents falling six to 32nd.

Northern Ireland, who were also beaten in the World Cup play-offs, have dropped one place following their defeat to Switzerland and are now 24th, while Scotland are joint 32nd after falling three places.

Ranking Country Movement 1 Germany No movement 2 Brazil No movement 3 Portugal No movement 4 Argentina No movement 5 Belgium No movement 6 Spain Up 2 7 Poland Down 1 8 Switzerland Up 3 9 France Down 2 10 Chile Down 1 11 Peru Down 1 12 Denmark Up 7 13 Colombia No movement 14 Italy Up 1 15 England Down 3 16 Mexico No movement 17 Croatia Up 1 18 Sweden Up 7 19 Wales Down 5 20 Netherlands No movement

Elsewhere, Senegal have risen to their highest ever FIFA ranking as they soared to 23rd - a jump of nine places - following their qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

Despite missing out on a place at the World Cup, Italy have actually gone up a place to 14th, while their play-off foes Sweden have broken into the top 20 after rising seven places to 18th.

The United States are also among the teams to fail to qualify for next year's tournament in Russia, but they have risen three places and are now joint 24th with Northern Ireland.

The final FIFA world ranking for 2017 will be announced on December 21.