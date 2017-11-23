Fifa rankings: Nigeria drop nine places to be placed 50th

Despite a decent showing against Algeria and Argentina, Gernot Rohr’s men plunged nine places in the latest grading

Nigeria have dropped nine places in Fifa's latest World Ranking, despite defeating Argentina 4-2 in an international friendly in Krasnodar.

Before silencing La Abiceleste, the Super Eagles played a 1-1 draw against Algeria in their last World Cup qualifying encounter. Even at this, the three-time African champions moved southward in the grading.

In Africa, they are placed eighth behind Senegal, Tunisia, Egypt, Congo DR, Morocco, Burkina Faso and Cameroon.

Aside being top-ranked African nation, the Lions of Teranga are 23rd in the world- their highest-ever position on the global ladder – on the back of securing a first World Cup place since 2002.

Ranking Country Movement 1 Germany No movement 2 Brazil No movement 3 Portugal No movement 4 Argentina No movement 5 Belgium No movement 6 Spain Up 2 7 Poland Down 1 8 Switzerland Up 3 9 France Down 2 10 Chile Down 1 11 Peru Down 1 12 Denmark Up 7 13 Colombia No movement 14 Italy Up 1 15 England Down 3 16 Mexico No movement 17 Croatia Up 1 18 Sweden Up 7 19 Wales Down 5 20 Netherlands No movement

Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium remained unmoved as the top five teams in the world, and they will be heading to the 2018 Fifa World Cup.

Palestine (82, up 2), Luxembourg (84, up 9) and Chinese Taipei (135, up 8) all joined Senegal in reaching their best ranking positions to date.

There were also notable leaps forward by Korea DPR (114, up 18), Lebanon (87, up 13), Burkina Faso (44, up 11), and Indonesia (154, up 11).

The next Fifa/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 21 December 2.