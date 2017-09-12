FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: Kochi opener sold out , stadium to be taken over by FIFA on September 20

Brazil meet Spain in the opening day fixture at the Kaloor JLN stadium in Kochi on October and the tickets for the clash have been sold out...

The tickets for the opening day fixture of the upcoming U-17 Football World Cup to be held in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on October 7 has been sold out, as reported by IANS.

Tickets, which were made available online, have now been sold out for the game between Brazil and Spain on October 7 at 17:00 IST.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium where the eight matches are to be held has been fully decked up. The second game in the Kaloor-based stadium will see North Korea play Nigeria at 20:00 IST.

Nodal officer of the Kochi event Mohammed Hanish said they expect legends of the game to watch the Brazil-Spain match.

Kerala Football Association (KFA) President K.M.I. Mathar said their role is merely assisting the FIFA team who are the decision-making body.

"We have no role in sales of tickets and such things. We do what we are told and the stadium where the matches are going to be held will be taken over by the FIFA on September 20."

"The FIFA team takes care of each and every aspect including the accommodation, travel and other things about the teams," said Mathar.

The total seating capacity at the venue has been reduced to 41,000 taking into account the security concerns. Brand new chairs have been installed.

The only thing that remains to be fixed on the ground are the two goal posts.

"The practice venues are all ready," added Mathar.

