FIFA U17 World Cup: Ghana vs India – Preview, Team News, TV Details

India are set to face Ghana in their final Group A fixture of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi on Thursday.

The African nation haven’t had the best of starts in the competition, having managed to score a mere goal in two matches. It must be mentioned that they were among the favourites to top the cluster when the draw was announced.

Before coming to India, they suffered a defeat against Mali but registered a 6-1 and 4-0 wins over Guinea and UAE respectively. However, what must be noted is that they were wasteful even in the 6-1 victory and the same trend has continued at the World Cup.

Against Colombia, they dominated the proceedings from the word go but failed to capitalize. In the following game, they should have at least pumped four goals but were punished late on in the tie by Ayo Akinola of USMNT.

In official competitions, Ghana haven’t been prolific. In their last five competitive fixtures, they have only managed to find the back of the net once.

Midfielder Abdul Razzak Yussif has been ruled out of the India game after he lost consciousness following a collision with Josh Sargent.

One of the star players in the Ghana squad is goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, who is only of 14 years. He has been already signed by Ghana’s premier club, Asante Kotoko and is also registered for the Ghana Premier League this term. Ibrahim is earmarked as one of the future stars for the Black Stars.

Coach Fabin Samuel has stated that he wishes his team to convert the chances that come their way and is eyeing a win over India in order to possibly progress as group leaders should other result go in their way.

They should line up in a 4-2-3-1 with Najeeb Yakubu, Gideon Mensah, Owusu Bismark and Rashid Alhassan manning the defence. Eric Aiyah will lead the lines with Aminu Mohammed expected to support him. Much will depend on the midfield duo of Isaac Gyamfi and Kudus Mohammed in ensuring India are not allowed time on the ball.