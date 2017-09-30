FIFA Under-17 World Cup: Fixtures, teams, TV & guide to India 2017

The 2017 edition of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup will kick off in India this month.
This year's tournament is being played in six stadiums across cities such as New Delhi and Kolkata and will start on October 6, with the final scheduled for October 28.
England, Germany, the United States and Brazil are among the teams to have qualified but reigning champions Nigeria are absent.
Goal has all the information you need to know as some of the world's best young players prepare to take to the big stage.
UNDER-17 WORLD CUP GROUPS
Group A:
Pos
Team
Pld
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Pts
1
India
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
United States
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Colombia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Ghana
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group B:
Pos
Team
Pld
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Pts
1
Paraguay
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Mali
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
New Zealand
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Turkey
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group C:
Pos
Team
Pld
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Pts
1
Iran
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Guinea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Germany
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Costa Rica
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group D:
Pos
Team
Pld
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Pts
1
North Korea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Niger
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Brazil
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Spain
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group E:
Pos
Team
Pld
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Pts
1
Honduras
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Japan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
New Caledonia
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
France
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Group F:
Pos
Team
Pld
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Pts
1
Iraq
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Mexico
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Chile
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
England
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Third-place ranking:
Pos
Team
Pld
W
D
L
GF
GA
GD
Pts
1
Third Place Group A
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Third Place Group B
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Third Place Group C
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Third Place Group D
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Third Place Group E
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Third Place Group F
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
UNDER-17 WORLD CUP FIXTURES & RESULTS
Group A:
Date
Match
Time (local / BST)
Oct 6
Colombia vs Ghana
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 6
India vs United States
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 9
Ghana vs United States
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 9
India vs Colombia
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 12
Ghana vs India
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 12
United States vs Colombia
20:00 / 15:30
Group B:
Date
Match
Time (local / BST)
Oct 6
New Zealand vs Turkey
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 6
Paraguay vs Mali
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 9
Turkey vs Mali
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 9
Paraguay vs New Zealand
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 12
Turkey vs Paraguay
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 12
Mali vs New Zealand
17:00 / 12:30
Group C:
Date
Match
Time (local / BST)
Oct 7
Germany vs Costa Rica
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 7
Iran vs Guinea
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 10
Costa Rica vs Guinea
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 10
Iran vs Germany
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 13
Costa Rica vs Iran
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 13
Guinea vs Germany
17:00 / 12:30
Group D:
Date
Match
Time (local / BST)
Oct 7
Brazil vs Spain
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 7
North Korea vs Niger
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 10
Spain vs Niger
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 10
North Korea vs Brazil
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 13
Spain vs North Korea
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 13
Niger vs Brazil
20:00 / 15:30
Group E:
Date
Match
Time (local / BST)
Oct 8
New Caledonia vs France
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 8
Honduras vs Japan
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 11
France vs Japan
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 11
Honduras vs New Caledonia
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 14
France vs Honduras
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 14
Japan vs New Caledonia
17:00 / 12:30
Group F:
Date
Match
Time (local / BST)
Oct 6
Chile vs England
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 6
Iraq vs Mexico
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 9
England vs Mexico
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 9
Iraq vs Chile
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 12
England vs Iraq
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 12
Mexico vs Chile
20:00 / 15:30
Round of 16:
Date
Match
Time (local / BST)
Oct 16
Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C (37)
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 16
Winner Group B vs Third Place Group A / C / D (38)
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 17
Winner Group C vs Third Place Group A / B / F (39)
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 17
Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D (40)
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 17
Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E (41)
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 17
Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F (42)
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 18
Winner Group A vs Third Place Group C / D / E (43)
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 18
Winner Group D vs Third Place Group B / E / F (44)
20:00 / 15:30
Quarter-finals:
Date
Match
Time (local / BST)
Oct 21
Winner Match 43 vs Winner Match 42 (48)
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 21
Winner Match 38 vs Winner Match 41 (45)
20:00 / 15:30
Oct 22
Winner Match 40 vs Winner Match 39 (47)
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 22
Winner Match 37 vs Winner Match 44 (46)
20:00 / 15:30
Semi-finals:
Date
Match
Time (local / BST)
Oct 25
Winner Match 46 vs Winner Match 45 (49)
17:00 / 12:30
Oct 25
Winner Match 48 vs Winner Match 47 (50)
20:00 / 15:30
Third-place play-off:
Date
Match
Time (local / BST)
Oct 28
Loser Match 49 vs Loser Match 50
17:00 / 12:30
Final:
Date
Match
Time (local / BST)
Oct 28
Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 50
20:00 / 15:30
HOW CAN I WATCH THE UNDER-17 WORLD CUP?
In the UK the Under-17 World Cup can be watched live on Eurosport, though not every game will be broadcast. It can also be streamed via the Eurosport Player.
UK TV channel
Online stream
Eurosport 1 / 2
Eurosport Player
In the US the Under-17 World Cup can be watched live on FS1, FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus, but as is the case in the UK not every game will be available. It can also be streamed via Fox Sports Go.
UK TV channel
Online stream
FS1 / FS2 / Fox Soccer Plus
Fox Sports Go
WHO ARE THE PLAYERS TO WATCH?
Toni Kroos, Landon Donovan and Cesc Fabregas are among the winners of the Golden Ball for the best player at the Under-17 World Cup, with the tournament regarded as one of the top events for talent-spotting on the footballing calendar.
England will be led by a pair of hugely promising midfielders in Angel Gomes and Jadon Sancho, with the former highly regarded at Manchester United and the latter signing for Borussia Dortmund after deciding to leave Manchester City.
The United States should not be short of goals with Ayo Akinola and Josh Sargent, both of whom have been prolific at youth level, in their ranks in addition to Timothy Weah - the son of George - who is on Paris Saint-Germain's books.
Brazil will be without a potential star in Real Madrid-bound Vinicius Jr., who has pulled out of the squad due to club commitments with Flamengo, but fellow forward Paulinho (pictured above) is also making a name for himself in first-team football.
Seventeen-year-old Abel Ruiz has made the step up to Barcelona's B team despite his young age and is worth keeping an eye on for Spain.
And this tournament is usually the making of a young player or two. The past two Golden Ball winners, Nigerians Kelechi Iheanacho and Kelechi Nwakali, were relative unknowns before joining Manchester City and Arsenal respectively on the back of their performances at the World Cup.
WHO ARE THE FAVOURITES?
The traditional European big guns of Spain, France and Germany will be fancied, as always.
That said, there has only been one European champion in the past six editions of this competition and that was Switzerland, back in 2009.
Spain have been runners up twice in that span and Germany have placed third twice, but France have not been back in the top four since they were champions in 2001.
Nigeria have won three of the past five World Cups but they were eliminated from the African qualification process early at the hands of Niger after having half of their squad wiped out by failed age tests.
The Golden Eaglets have been accused of fielding overage players at this tournament for some time now.
Mexico have made two of the past three finals, winning once, and placed fourth in 2015. Like Brazil, their players often benefit from a faster route to senior football than they would have in a top European league.
England have been a virtual non-factor at this tournament, never reaching the semi-finals, while the United States's last top-four finish (fourth) came back in 1999.