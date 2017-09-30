FIFA Under-17 World Cup: Fixtures, teams, TV & guide to India 2017

The 2017 edition of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup will kick off in India this month.

This year's tournament is being played in six stadiums across cities such as New Delhi and Kolkata and will start on October 6, with the final scheduled for October 28.

England, Germany, the United States and Brazil are among the teams to have qualified but reigning champions Nigeria are absent.

Goal has all the information you need to know as some of the world's best young players prepare to take to the big stage.

UNDER-17 WORLD CUP GROUPS

Group A:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Colombia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Paraguay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Mali 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Turkey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Guinea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 North Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Niger 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Honduras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 New Caledonia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 France 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Iraq 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Chile 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Third-place ranking:

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Third Place Group A 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Third Place Group B 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Third Place Group C 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Third Place Group D 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Third Place Group E 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Third Place Group F 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

UNDER-17 WORLD CUP FIXTURES & RESULTS

Group A:

Date Match Time (local / BST) Oct 6 Colombia vs Ghana 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 6 India vs United States 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 9 Ghana vs United States 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 9 India vs Colombia 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 12 Ghana vs India 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 12 United States vs Colombia 20:00 / 15:30

Group B:

Date Match Time (local / BST) Oct 6 New Zealand vs Turkey 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 6 Paraguay vs Mali 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 9 Turkey vs Mali 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 9 Paraguay vs New Zealand 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 12 Turkey vs Paraguay 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 12 Mali vs New Zealand 17:00 / 12:30

Group C:

Date Match Time (local / BST) Oct 7 Germany vs Costa Rica 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 7 Iran vs Guinea 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 10 Costa Rica vs Guinea 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 10 Iran vs Germany 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 13 Costa Rica vs Iran 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 13 Guinea vs Germany 17:00 / 12:30

Group D:

Date Match Time (local / BST) Oct 7 Brazil vs Spain 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 7 North Korea vs Niger 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 10 Spain vs Niger 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 10 North Korea vs Brazil 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 13 Spain vs North Korea 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 13 Niger vs Brazil 20:00 / 15:30

Group E:

Date Match Time (local / BST) Oct 8 New Caledonia vs France 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 8 Honduras vs Japan 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 11 France vs Japan 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 11 Honduras vs New Caledonia 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 14 France vs Honduras 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 14 Japan vs New Caledonia 17:00 / 12:30

Group F:

Date Match Time (local / BST) Oct 6 Chile vs England 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 6 Iraq vs Mexico 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 9 England vs Mexico 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 9 Iraq vs Chile 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 12 England vs Iraq 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 12 Mexico vs Chile 20:00 / 15:30

Round of 16:

Date Match Time (local / BST) Oct 16 Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group C (37) 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 16 Winner Group B vs Third Place Group A / C / D (38) 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 17 Winner Group C vs Third Place Group A / B / F (39) 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 17 Winner Group E vs Runner-up Group D (40) 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 17 Winner Group F vs Runner-up Group E (41) 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 17 Runner-up Group B vs Runner-up Group F (42) 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 18 Winner Group A vs Third Place Group C / D / E (43) 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 18 Winner Group D vs Third Place Group B / E / F (44) 20:00 / 15:30

Quarter-finals:

Date Match Time (local / BST) Oct 21 Winner Match 43 vs Winner Match 42 (48) 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 21 Winner Match 38 vs Winner Match 41 (45) 20:00 / 15:30 Oct 22 Winner Match 40 vs Winner Match 39 (47) 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 22 Winner Match 37 vs Winner Match 44 (46) 20:00 / 15:30

Semi-finals:

Date Match Time (local / BST) Oct 25 Winner Match 46 vs Winner Match 45 (49) 17:00 / 12:30 Oct 25 Winner Match 48 vs Winner Match 47 (50) 20:00 / 15:30

Third-place play-off:

Date Match Time (local / BST) Oct 28 Loser Match 49 vs Loser Match 50 17:00 / 12:30

Final:

Date Match Time (local / BST) Oct 28 Winner Match 49 vs Winner Match 50 20:00 / 15:30

HOW CAN I WATCH THE UNDER-17 WORLD CUP?

In the UK the Under-17 World Cup can be watched live on Eurosport, though not every game will be broadcast. It can also be streamed via the Eurosport Player.

UK TV channel Online stream Eurosport 1 / 2 Eurosport Player

In the US the Under-17 World Cup can be watched live on FS1, FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus, but as is the case in the UK not every game will be available. It can also be streamed via Fox Sports Go.

UK TV channel Online stream FS1 / FS2 / Fox Soccer Plus Fox Sports Go

WHO ARE THE PLAYERS TO WATCH?

Toni Kroos, Landon Donovan and Cesc Fabregas are among the winners of the Golden Ball for the best player at the Under-17 World Cup, with the tournament regarded as one of the top events for talent-spotting on the footballing calendar.

England will be led by a pair of hugely promising midfielders in Angel Gomes and Jadon Sancho, with the former highly regarded at Manchester United and the latter signing for Borussia Dortmund after deciding to leave Manchester City.

The United States should not be short of goals with Ayo Akinola and Josh Sargent, both of whom have been prolific at youth level, in their ranks in addition to Timothy Weah - the son of George - who is on Paris Saint-Germain's books.

Brazil will be without a potential star in Real Madrid-bound Vinicius Jr., who has pulled out of the squad due to club commitments with Flamengo, but fellow forward Paulinho (pictured above) is also making a name for himself in first-team football.

