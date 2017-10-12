‘We have to fight’ against Manchester United, says Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah

The Egypt international expects a stern test against Jose Mourinho’s men but he wants his side to dig deep for the victory at Anfield

Mohamed Salah says Liverpool have to fight for a result when they host Manchester United in Saturday's English Premier League showdown.

The 25-year-old returned to the Reds' Melwood training ground on Thursday morning after scoring twice to help Egypt secure their place in the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

And following Jurgen Klopp’s side stuttering start to the season, former Chelsea forward says it must be a collective effort from the whole team in order to turn results around and that starts against the Red Devils.

“It’s a big game on Saturday, everyone in the world will watch the game,” Salah told club website.

“It’s a big game for us too because we have to keep fighting and improve our results, as I said. I hope we can get the win.

“But now we have to keep fighting and improve our results a little bit.

“We always fight in each game, but this game is a big game and can make a difference for us. We have to improve our place in the table. We have to fight and try to win the game.”

Salah also spoke about the pride of helping Egypt qualify for their first World Cup in 17 years as well as the injury suffered by fellow African Sadio Mane during the international break.

“It was a great, great feeling to help my country play in the World Cup after a long time,” he continued.

“That’s something huge for us. I am very happy and very proud of it.

“I texted him[Mane] when he was at the national [team] and then when he came back. He told me then that he was injured, so that’s bad news for everyone.

“But that’s football and anything can happen. Now we have to focus on the game and keep moving forward,” he concluded.