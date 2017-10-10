Figo hopeful as Portugal book World Cup berth

Portugal tasted international success for the first time last year and Luis Figo is now backing his countrymen to shine at the World Cup.

Luis Figo hopes Portugal's success at Euro 2016 can inspire the team to greater glory at the World Cup in Russia.

The Selecao finally lifted their first major international trophy in France last year, overcoming the hosts 1-0 in the final after extra time in Paris.

Cristiano Ronaldo went off injured in the first half of the decider at Stade de France but the Real Madrid star helped Fernando Santos' team book a spot in next year's finals with a 2-0 win over Switzerland in Group B of UEFA qualifying on Tuesday.

And national team great Figo, who retired in 2006, backed his successors to build on their recent exploits when they arrive on the biggest stage in football.

"Portugal, like all the [big] national teams, they always have the hope to do well and [reach] the final," he told Omnisport.

"For us it's one more opportunity and after the Euros of course we have the chance to believe we can do it well."

Figo, playing alongside a young Ronaldo, helped Portugal to reach the World Cup semi-finals in 2006. They also reached the last four with a team featuring Benfica icon Eusebio in 1966.