Fikayo Tomori joins Hull City on loan from Chelsea

Fikayo Tomori joins Hull City on a season long loan deal from Chelsea.

The Anglo-Nigerian defender who has been at Stamford Bridge since 2005 spent last season on loan at the Brighton and Hove Albion making nine making appearances.

He becomes the 12th summer signing of KC Stadium outfit joining Nigerian Ola Aina and Malian striker Nouha Dicko in the squad.

Leonid Slutski’s side currently sits 8th on the English Championship log after garnering seven points from five games and next face a trip to the Pride Park Stadium to tackle Derby County in their next game.