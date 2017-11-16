Fikayo Tomori wants fresh Hull City start

The Tigers lost three games on a spin before the break and the Chelsea loanee wants the whole team to regroup as league action resumes this weekend

Hull City defender Fikayo Tomori has urged his teammates to start afresh following the international break.

The Tigers lost three games on the spin in the English Championship against Barnsley, Nottingham Forest, and Middlesbrough prior to the break which saw them drop to 20th in the log.

And ahead of Ipswich Town's visit to the KCOM Stadium this weekend, the Anglo-Nigerian wants Leonid Slutsky’s side to put their poor run of form behind them and start picking up points again.

"We know they were bad results for us and for a few days after you're thinking about it and replaying moments in your mind that could have changed things," Tomori told club website.

"But really you have to try and forget about it as quickly as possible and we have to see this time we have now as a new lease of life as we come back from the international break.

"It's a bit like that after every international break, but especially this time given what went on before it.

“We have to see this as a new start, get our heads together, maybe get back to basics and start finding results again."

Tomori, on loan from Chelsea and having spent his early days at Hull City on the sidelines, has made six appearances for the Tigers and is determined to keep his place.

"I've had to work hard to get into the team and now I'm working hard to stay in it.

"That is both in matches and on the training field as I try and keep myself in the manager's mind. It's something that I am working as hard as I can at," he concluded.