Financially crippled Nakumatt pumped up for Posta Rangers test

Financially crippled Nakumatt FC will be hosting Posta Rangers on Saturday at Ruaraka Grounds in the Kenyan Premier League.

The shoppers have been inconsistent both on the pitch and financially, with reports that players have gone for months without allowances, something that has affected their training.

However, head coach Anthony Mwangi is optimistic his side can get maximum points against the unpredictable mailmen.

"It is going to be a tough match for sure, considering both sides are in need of three points. We are prepared though if we take our chances and avoid small mistakes I am confident we can go home smiling.

“They (Posta Rangers) are good defensively and in attack as well, but that will not deter us from pushing for a win."

In the first leg, both sides settled for a barren draw; but Rangers have managed to push for the title with their opponents working on a top five finish by the end of the season.