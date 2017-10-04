Finding Gabriel Jesus and freeing Neymar - how Tite made Brazil into Brazil again

Under Tite Brazil are renewed and will head to Russia as one of the tournament favourites: Getty

A point would have been a respectable result. Brazil had never won a World Cup qualifier up in Quito, losing two of their last three. Still, with 20 minutes remaining and the game goalless, a new era for Brazilian football was heading for a somewhat underwhelming start. When teenage debutant Gabriel Jesus set off after a lost cause that afternoon, it was mostly an attempt to appear useful after a fairly useless opening 70 minutes.

And then everything changed.

Jesus’ robbed Arturo Mina and darted into the box to draw a foul from the onrushing goalkeeper. Neymar converted the penalty for his first Brazil goal in a year. Jesus then capped a remarkable finale by helping himself to a brace in the final few minutes. While not everyone had forgot the preamble – Jesus’ mother answered the phone to her son that evening by berating him for being offside so often – the 19-year-old beamed, “It couldn’t have gone much better.” Neither could it have for new coach Tite.

View photos Neymar scored from spot in Quito and the Tite revolution was born (AFP) More

Resurrection

After stumbling to two wins in their opening six matches under the lugubrious Dunga, Jesus had set Tite’s Brazil off and running. They’re yet to slow.

A Seleção won their next eight qualifiers as Tite smashed João Saldanha's 47-year record of six-in-a-row. In March they became the first team to join hosts Russia at World Cup 2018. Wins over Bolivia and Chile this month will see them equal the record Conmebol qualifying points tally set by Marcelo Bielsa’s Argentina in 2002.

“When you have the talent to lead, you can really make a difference,” Juninho Paulista said of Tite in July. It’s been a remarkable turnaround.

View photos Jesus and Neymar have gone on to form a deadly pairing (AFP) More

Politics as Usual

Brazil were at their lowest ebb when Tite, having been overlooked in 2012 and 2014, was finally announced as coach in June 2016. In the 24 months since what Brazilians call simply ‘The 7-1’, former World Cup-winning captain Dunga led Brazil to two Copa America humiliations, declared war on the local media, inexplicably banished key players, and left a public so disillusioned that opinion polls showed local interest in the national team was at an all-time low.

“At no point did I feel confident Dunga could qualify Brazil for the World Cup. And there was no relationship there. He couldn’t even bring himself to say ‘good morning’ when saw a journalist in the hotel lobby,” Globo’s national team correspondent Alexandre Lozetti told The Independent.

Read More