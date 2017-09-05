Finland progress to leave Greek hopes in the balance

A win for Finland over Greece saw them into the last 16 of Eurobasket 2017, while Hungary picked up another victory.

Finland pulled off an upset to progress to the knockout stages of Eurobasket with an 89-77 victory over Greece in Helsinki.

Finland - ranked 32nd in the world - led comfortably throughout the encounter until Greece, who only recently fell out of the top 10, mounted a late fightback in vain.

Petteri Koponen and Lauri Markkanen starred for the Group A hosts with 24 and 17 points respectively, leaving their opponents to face a winner-takes-all clash with Poland in their final group fixture.

France join Finland in the last 16 following their 78-75 win against Poland, while table-toppers Slovenia beat bottom side Iceland 102-75.

Serbia, Latvia, Russia and Turkey will all play in the next round after Tuesday's results in Group D.

Leaders Serbia beat Great Britain 82-68, Russia lost 84-69 to Latvia, and group hosts Turkey clinched their place with a 78-65 win against Belgium.

In Group C, Hungary followed up their first Eurobasket win since 1969 on Monday with another victory - this time over Romania to join Spain, Croatia and Montenegro in progressing to the knockouts.

Qualification in Group B is going down to the wire, with just a point separating Italy, Georgia, Israel and Ukraine. Lithuania and Germany are already assured of their place in the next round.

Georgia kept their hopes alive with a 104-91 overtime win against Israel in Tel Aviv.