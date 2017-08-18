Fiorentina loan Pezzella from Real Betis

Fiorentina have announced the loan signing of defender German Pezzella, who joins the Serie A side from Real Betis.

Pezzella started 36 LaLiga matches for Betis last season, scoring one goal, and has agreed a season-long deal with La Viola.

Fiorentina have an option to buy the 26-year-old, reportedly for €10million, if the loan is a success.

The Florence club announced the move prior to the presentation of Marco Benassi and Cristiano Biraghi, who have joined from Torino and Pescara respectively.

An extension for general manager Pantaleo Corvino was also announced on Friday. Corvino is now tied to Fiorentina until the end of the 2019-20 season.