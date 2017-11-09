Firmino credits Klopp for making Liverpool 'feel like home' and his ongoing improvement

Roberto Firmino credits his ongoing development at Liverpool to Anfield now “feeling like home” and Jurgen Klopp being a “fantastic” coach.

The Brazilian forward was snapped up from Hoffenheim for £29 million in the summer of 2015.

He has never been the most prolific of frontmen, but his willingness to work hard for the good of the collective cause has been embraced since Klopp inherited the Reds reins from Brendan Rodgers.

Firmino has broken into double figures in each of his full campaigns on Merseyside, taking his tally from 11 in 2015-16 to 12 last season, and remains on course to better those figures again this term – with seven efforts netted in all competitions.

Speaking to the Rafael Reis blog about his steady improvement, the 26-year-old said: "It's hard to say one specific reason for this good momentum.

"I'm starting my third season for Liverpool and, year after year, I'm getting more comfortable here, feeling like home, and that's very positive for me.

