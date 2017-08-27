Firmino haunts Arsenal once again as Liverpool man extends impressive personal record

The Brazilian forward has made a habit of netting against the Gunners down the years, and was at it again during a crunch clash at Anfield on Sunday

Roberto Firmino continues to prove a thorn in Arsenal’s side, with the Liverpool forward stretching an impressive personal record in the latest meeting between the two sides.

The Brazilian has made a habit of netting against the Gunners down the years and was back among the goals at Anfield on Sunday.

He needed less than 17 minutes to haunt Arsene Wenger once again in a crunch Premier League contest, with the 25-year-old enjoying another outing against his favourite foe.

4 - Roberto Firmino has now scored four goals in five Premier League games vs Arsenal, more than against any other opponent. Expected. pic.twitter.com/4ZPa6MITa1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 27, 2017

Firmino broke the deadlock on Merseyside, with Liverpool’s bright start allowing them to open the scoring.

Joe Gomez found space on the right before whipping a pinpoint cross into the heart of the penalty area.

Firmino was in the right place at the right time and calmly nodded past Petr Cech and into the back of the net.

The Samba star now has three efforts for the season, having previously helped Liverpool to an opening weekend point at Watford and a Champions League play-off victory over his former club Hoffenheim.

After his opener, in-form Sadio Mane then got in on the act, with the Senegal star another who likes facing the Gunners.

6 - Sadio Mané has now had a hand in six goals in his six Premier League starts against Arsenal (four goals, two assists). Punishment. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 27, 2017

Mane's effort also saw him match a scoring feat only achieved by a Reds player on two previous occasions.

3 - Sadio Mané is the 3rd player to score in the first 3 PL games of a season for Liverpool (Fowler in 94-95 & Sturridge in 13-14). Power. pic.twitter.com/2wPfGNCGLA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 27, 2017

Liverpool entered the interval 2-0 in front and in full control of the contest.