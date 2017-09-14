Firmino, Taison, Arthur and Brazilians auditioning for the Selecao this week

With just two competitive fixtures remaining for Brazil prior to Russia 2017, this week a number of World Cup hopefuls took to the field for their clubs aware they were auditioning for the Selecao.

Their place at the World Cup already confirmed, on Friday Brazil coach Tite names his final squad for World Cup qualifiers, with a chance to look at a couple of new faces next month when his side meets Bolivia and Chile.

The majority of his final 23 already looks confirmed, having made little-to-no changes from the initial starting XI that defeated Ecuador in the coach's debut on the bench one year ago.

READ MORE:

What did Tite learn from WCQ? | Willian states Brazil case | Will Tite look for fresh blood?

Having had just 10 days from the final whistle in Brazil’s last outing to pick his squad, this week Tite was observing potential internationals in domestic action, the Copa Libertadores and the first matchday of the UEFA Champions League.

Below, Brasil Global Tour looks at who impressed, who didn’t, and who was denied the opportunity.

View photos Luan Guilherme Gremio Bahia Brasileirao Serie A 12062017 More

Gremio forward Luan made his first full Brazil squad last month, but was unable to further stake his claim this week after a pulled muscle meant he missed his side’s Copa Libertadores clash with Botafogo on Wednesday. The 24-year-old was arguably Brazil’s most important player in their Olympic gold medal success last year, but is yet to make an impression at senior level and will face a nervous wait to see if he has retained his place.

View photos Alisson Roma More

Tite’s undisputed no.1, a lack of playing time last season at new club Roma in Italy led to intense speculation that Alisson was in danger of losing his place between the posts. However, he has graduated to first-choice in the Italian capital this season and was mightily impressive this week as he made a series of fine saves to earn his side a 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

View photos Cassio Corinthians Atletico-PR Brasileirao Serie A 15072017 More

Read More