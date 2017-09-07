Fiston Abdul Razak could be on his way out at Mamelodi Sundowns

While Masandawana are planning on registering Malajila and Ngele, Razak is likely to be on his way out of Chloorkop

Mamelodi Sundowns are planning to register Cuthbert Malajila and Mogakolodi Ngele for the 2017/18 Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

Speculation has been rife regarding the duo’s futures at the club ever since they returned from Bidvest Wits, and it was believed that Sundowns would look to offload them as they were not part of coach Pitso Mosimane’s immediate plans.

However, it seems the Tshwane giants have had a change of heart with the transfer window now closed as the club’s latest utterances suggest that they are likely to be registered for this season.

“We’ve applied for the permanent residence of Ngele and Malajila. They are our players. We can register them any time. We are not bound by the transfer deadline,” Sundowns spokesman Thulani Thuswa told The Star .

Meanwhile, another player who has previously been linked with a move away from the club, was Burundi international Fiston Abdul Razak.

The attacker spent the past season out on loan at Bloemfontein Celtic and according to Thuswa, he has not been registered for the season as he is no longer with the team, and Sundowns could possibly release the player, although a decision is yet to be finalised.

“Razak is not with us and that’s why he has not been registered. He is not going to play for Sundowns. We might have to release him, but it is not confirmed as yet,” Thuswa elaborated.

In other news coming out of Chloorkop, Sundowns are looking rather thin in the left-back position as Mzikayise Mashaba is set to be side-lined with a foot injury which could see him miss out on a substantial portion of the season.

The Brazilians currently have Tebogo Langerman and Algerian Fares Hachi in that position which could possibly pose its own set of challenges should the rigours of competing on several fronts take its toll on the team.