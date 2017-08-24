Five arrested after Blackburn fan attacks Burnley players and nine-year-old supporter is injured by a flare

Five were arrested at Blackburn after fans invaded the pitch and attacked players: Getty

Five people have been arrested following fiery scenes in Blackburn's Carabao Cup tie with rivals Burnley, that saw two supporters invade the pitch to attack Clarets players and a nine-year-old boy injured.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was not happy with stewards at Ewood Park for their slow response as a fan ran on from the home end and grabbed Ashley Westwood by the throat before pushing James Tarkowski in the chest in the aftermath of Jack Cork's opener.

A second fan also ran onto the pitch and Dyche admitted he considered intervening himself to stop his players from suffering further attacks.

View photos A fan is apprehendedafter invading the pitch at Ewood Park (Getty) More

View photos A fan is eventually led away by stewards after running onto Blackburn's pitch (Getty) More

"When someone saunters on that slowly, it has to be dealt with because you just never know," he said. "The safety of players is paramount because times have changed.

"There used to be a time when people got on to a football pitch it was a bit of a joke, a little bit silly. But there are now different things going on in the world. There seems to be more anger, more animosity about these games and it has to be controlled.

"The challenge is for the stewards to deal with it quickly. I was expecting someone to run on and get him off.

"It got to the point where we were going to go on – not to do anything ridiculous but to say 'we can't have that'."

Five people in total were arrested, included a Burnley supporter who left off a flare which injured a nine-year-old boy after Cork headed in from Robbie Brady's cross.

View photos Jack Cork gave Burnley the lead at arch rivals Blackburn (Getty) More

