Five Australian hopefuls pushing for World Cup selection

The ageing brigade have played a huge role as Australia secured qualification to their fourth consecutive World Cup after a 3-1 aggregate win over Honduras on Wednesday night.

It was the 37-year-old Tim Cahill who scored a crucial brace to help the Socceroos progress past Syria in their first qualifying play-off, and a 33-year-old Mile Jedinak who fired home a hat-trick in the second leg against Honduras to secure the penultimate World Cup spot.

Mark Milligan, Nikita Rukavytsya and Danny Vukovic round out five players over the age of 30 in the squad, which boasts an average age of 27.5, that beat Honduras.

Coach Ange Postecoglou declared his desire to build a squad for Russia 2018 when he stepped into the role in 2013, and has done so with a mix of youth and experience.

With Postecoglou’s start as Australian boss five years past, the young players which he identified at the beginning of his reign are now coming into their own – and it’s time to begin to groom the next generation.

We take a look at five young Aussie players who could make an impression for the Socceroos at the 2018 World Cup, and beyond.

ALEX GERSBACH | ROSENBORG

Alex Gersbach, Australia More