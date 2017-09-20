Five-year ban for Pakistan batsman Latif

Khalid Latif was found guilty of six breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption code.

Pakistan batsman Khalid Latif has been given a five-year ban from all forms of cricket for his part in the Pakistan Super League corruption scandal.

The opener was formally charged with six breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) anti-corruption code in March after being suspended a month earlier.

Latif pleaded not guilty, but an Anti-Corruption Tribunal on Wednesday found the 31-year-old guilty of all charges.

As well as being given a lengthy ban, Latif was also fined a million Pakistan Rupees.

Latif, who has played 13 Twenty20 matches and five one-day internationals for his country, was charged with breaches relating to spot-fixing and failing to report approaches or invitations made to him with a view to engaging in corrupt conduct in the 2017 PSL.

Sharjeel Khan, Latif's Islamabad United team-mate, was also banned for five years last month, but half of the batsman's ban was suspended.

Pakistan paceman Mohammad Irfan was banned for a year after pleading guilty to two breaches of the PCB's anti-corruption code, while spinner Mohammad Nawaz was suspended for two months as part of the inquiry.