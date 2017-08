Sharjeel Khan pleaded not guilty to corruption charges but has been banned for five years, half of which was suspended.

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan has been banned for five years from all forms of cricket for his part in a Pakistan Super League spot-fixing scandal.

Sharjeel and fellow Pakistan international Khalid Latif were provisionally suspended in February amid a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) probe into alleged corruption.

Opener Sharjeel, who has played one Test and 40 limited-overs matches for his country, was banned for five years - half of which has been suspended - at a tribunal hearing on Wednesday.